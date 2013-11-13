Cash injection worries fuel European shares fall

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 7.66 points at 1,283.26
* Monetary policy worries increase after EZ, UK data
* Fed official says Dec. tapering a possibility
* StanChart leads banks lower on growth worries
* Sainsbury's rallies as profit puts Tesco in shade
LONDON, Nov 13 Banks and miners led European
shares lower around midday on Wednesday as uncertainty over the
future of equity-friendly monetary stimulus sapped the appetite
for risk.
European markets echoed falls overnight in the United States
and Asia after Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a
centrist in policy terms, said on Tuesday a cut in the Federal
Reserve's bond-buying operations remained a possibility at its
Dec. 17-18 meeting.
A faster than anticipated recovery in Britain's job market
was also increasing speculation that the record low interest
rate of 0.5 percent could be raised sooner than expected -
denting the attraction of equities.
Sterling overnight interbank average rates now
price in a 40 percent chance of a rate hike in two years, up
from around 35 percent on Tuesday.
And stronger than anticipated production figures in the euro
zone also conflated worries that central banks may soon have to
rethink their stance towards easy monetary policy.
By 1157 GMT, the FTSEurfirst 300 was down 7.66
points, or 0.6 percent, at 1,283.26, while Britain's FTSE 100
underperformed falling 1.2 percent.
Financials - banks, insurers and
asset managers - and miners, sectors most acutely
exposed to the easy monetary policy adopted by central banks,
led the fallers, down up to 1.6 percent.
Asia-focused Standard Chartered shed 3.2 percent
hurt by Mizuho Securities cutting its rating on the lender to
"underperform" from "neutral", citing worries over growth
particularly in emerging markets that have been stung by
stimulus worries in 2013.
Growth concerns also knocked Italian banks such as Unicredit
, down 4.2 percent, which are being required to raise
more capital to meet higher quality capital requirements.
"The market is running out of steam," Dean Cook, investment
research analyst at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, said
"We wouldn't be surprised in the short-term if there is a
bit of a correction as investors digest the (monetary policy)
goalposts being moved."
EARNINGS BOOST
While equity markets wobbled at the margin on the words of
central bankers, more broadly they remain supported around
multi-year highs on expectations that monetary policy will still
be in place for the foreseeable future and earnings will soon
pick-up to support recent rise in valuations.
Drinks firm Carlsberg rallied 2.8 percent after
its third-quarter results met market expectations and it
maintained earnings guidance, traders said.
Food retailer Sainsbury's 7 profit rise put British
rival Tesco in the shade, helping send its shares up
3.8 percent and its larger peer's down 0.8 percent.
HSBC's downgrade of Tesco to "neutral" also weighed on
sentiment towards Britain's biggest retailer. The investment
bank questioned the wisdom of Tesco's strategy and cut its
target price by 7 percent to 400 pence.
There was technical support, however, for euro zone stocks
with the region's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index down
13.3 points at 3,021.38.
"The Euro STOXX 50 is in a short-term consolidation within
its long-term resistance zone of 3,050-3,080. Next support level
is 3,000," Sophia Wurm, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.
"Nevertheless, from a medium-term view, the current
consolidation should have a trend-confirming character to the
upside."