Dax hits new high as German utilities aid Europe rally

By David Brett

LONDON, Nov 18 German utilities pushed European shares to fresh highs on Monday, while equity investors were encouraged by data showing an improved economic outlook for the region and the continued supply of cheap funds.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent to 1,304.25 points - a fresh 5-year closing high.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index closed up 0.9 percent to 3,081.30 points, while Germany's DAX finished at an all-time closing high of 9,225.43 points during the session.

Utilities provided the bulk of Europe's gains with German firms RWE and E.ON rising 5.9 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, with traders citing an upgrade to RWE by BNP Paribas and expectations for a favourable court ruling on Germany's nuclear fuel tax, as the catalyst.

Germany's Bundesbank also kept alive expectations that a stronger recovery will take shape in 2014, while European Union data showed that the euro zone's trade surplus grew more than expected in September.

"An improving economy was the missing piece in the puzzle but leading indicators in the developed world and in Europe are now supportive," said Eric Bendahan, European equity fund manager at Swiss bank and fund management group SYZ.

Bold economic reform plans aimed at maintaining stable growth in China underpinned gains among autos, which are heavily exposed to demand in the region.

The sector rose 1.5 percent.

Financial services companies rallied hard too led by Aberdeen Asset Management, which jumped 13.4 percent as investors cheered its deal to buy Lloyds' fund management arm Scottish Widows.

And Sonova hit 2-1/2 year highs after the world's largest hearing aid maker raised earnings guidance.

LIQUIDITY

The European Central Bank's decision earlier this month to cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent and the Federal Reserve's continued commitment to stimulating the U.S. economy, has provided further encouragement for investors yearning for yield as loose stimulus policies suppress risk-free returns in other asset classes.

"Liquidity appears to be the primary tailwind for equity markets in the short term," Ronan Carr, European Equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.

Equity-friendly liquidity, however, has propelled stock valuations to well above long-term averages with European shares trading on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of around 13.6 times, but Carr remains unconcerned while liquidity remains in place.

"While sentiment and technicals are in elevated territory, most are not yet extreme and cash positions, flows and seasonality are all still supportive."

But earnings momentum is a concern in the short-term and investors continued to punish companies that disappoint.

Energy services group Petrofac warned it expects little or no growth next year, putting in doubt a 2015 target which has been an important focus for investors and sent its shares 16 percent lower.

Mislav Matejka, strategist at JP Morgan said in a note that earnings revisions in negative territory remain a short-term problem for equity markets that have re-rated a lot, but he was more bullish looking further out.

"Into 2014, we would be optimistic that earnings will finally become a tailwind - expecting 10-15 percent growth. Within this, we think commodity sectors and emerging market plays could see continued cuts, while the biggest positive contributor could be financials."

Banks were 1.2 percent higher on Monday.