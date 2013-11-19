European shares retreat on earnings, valuations jitters

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct
* Icahn comments put spotlight on weak earnings, high
valuations
* EasyJet bucks weak market after strong profits, dividend
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 19 European shares eased on Tuesday,
with caution on stocks from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn
and a retreat on Wall Street overnight encouraging profit-taking
after a rally that took Germany's DAX to a record high.
Icahn, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, said the stock market could see a "big drop" because
valuations are rich and earnings at many companies are fueled
more by low borrowing costs than management efforts to boost
results.
Though Icahn's comments related mainly to the United States,
they have led investors to focus on company fundamentals
globally. In Europe, at least, earnings have yet to meaningfully
benefit from a nascent economic recovery.
Some 48 percent of European companies have missed quarterly
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, up from 42
percent in the previous period. The relatively weak profits,
coupled with stock market gains, have lifted market valuations,
with the price/earnings ratio on STOXX Europe 600 around
four-year highs at 13.6 times.
"The valuation argument is where we are moving into some
headwinds... Pan-European multiples are close to multi-year
highs. That means markets are no longer cheap and we need to see
some earnings improvement to warrant higher equity prices," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"That is something that should develop in part over the next
months but the valuation re-rating argument for equities is
losing some traction."
The STOXX index was down 0.4 percent at 323.36 points by
0810 GMT, while the narrower FTSEurofirst 300 dropped
by a similar percentage to 1,299.11 points.
The DAX fell 0.3 percent to 9,199.86 points,
stumbling off the previous session's record peak of 9,253.68.
MARKET "VULNERABLE"
Technical analysts said charts suggested some cause for
near-term caution in the European market, which has already
gained more so far in 2013 than in any of the past three years.
"The percentage of stocks reaching new 52-week highs minus
lows in the STOXX Europe 600 index shows a bearish divergence
with the index," Jean Charles Gand at BBSP said in a note.
"This oscillator measures the total breadth, suggesting
there are fewer and fewer stocks reaching new highs while the
index is close to a new record high. This is not a sell signal
by itself but certainly a sign that this market is vulnerable."
From a fundamental viewpoint, investors are looking ahead to
the German ZEW sentiment index at 1000 GMT for first clues on
how the euro zone's biggest economy fared in November.
"There is some reason to believe that the momentum in
leading indicators is waning somewhat and that could ... prompt
the markets to take a breather," said Schwarz at Baader Bank.
"This would need to be confirmed by the ZEW today, or the
PMI releases or the Ifo on Friday, but overall the consensus
expects an improvement and I would be a little more cautious."
Underscoring the still weak economic backdrop, British
testing firm Intertek Group dropped 4.5 percent after
saying industry headwinds continued into the second half.
On the flip side, budget airline EasyJet rallied 5.0
percent thanks to a 51 percent jump in its annual profits and
news of a special dividend.