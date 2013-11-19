European shares hit by worries over earnings, valuations

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.8 pct
* Icahn comments put spotlight on weak earnings, high
valuations
* easyJet bucks weak market after strong profits, dividend
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 19 European shares eased on Tuesday,
with caution on stocks from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn
and a retreat on Wall Street overnight encouraging profit-taking
after a rally that took Germany's DAX to a record high.
Icahn, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, said the stock market could see a "big drop" because
valuations are rich and earnings at many firms are fuelled more
by low borrowing costs than management efforts to boost results.
Though Icahn's comments related mainly to the United States,
they have led investors to focus on company fundamentals
globally. In Europe, at least, earnings have yet to meaningfully
benefit from a nascent economic recovery.
Some 48 percent of European companies have missed quarterly
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, up from 42
percent in the previous period. The relatively weak profits,
coupled with stock market gains, have lifted market valuations,
with the price/earnings ratio on the STOXX Europe 600 around
four-year highs at 13.6 times.
"The valuation argument is where we are moving into some
headwinds ... Pan-European multiples are close to multi-year
highs. That means markets are no longer cheap and we need to see
some earnings improvement to warrant higher equity prices," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"That is something that should develop in part over the next
months but the valuation re-rating argument for equities is
losing some traction."
The STOXX index was down 0.6 percent at 323.80 points by
1138 GMT, while the narrower FTSEurofirst 300 dropped
by a similar percentage to 1,296.72 points.
The DAX fell 0.4 percent to 9,199.86 points,
stumbling off the previous session's record peak of 9,253.68.
Pierre-Yves Gauthier, co-founder and head of research at
AlphaValue, said that elevated valuations had been a key topic
for his clients.
"Many of them are worried that we will not see enough solid
signals at the beginning of 2014 to justify such peakish
valuations, so my job is to assuage their fears," he said.
"I would only regard that as a downward blip ... We think
the market can gain another 20 percent easily over the next
year, nine months."
MARKET "VULNERABLE"
German data offered a mixed picture on the euro zone's
biggest economy in November, with the ZEW economic sentiment
index rising more than forecast to a four-year high, while the
current conditions barometer unexpectedly fell.
Underscoring the still-weak economic backdrop, British
testing firm Intertek Group dropped 4.2 percent after
saying industry headwinds continued into the second half.
But budget airline easyJet rallied 7.3 percent
thanks to a 51 percent jump in its annual profits and news of a
special dividend.
Technical analysts said charts suggested some cause for
near-term caution in the European market, which has already
gained more so far in 2013 than in any of the past three years.
"The percentage of stocks reaching new 52-week highs minus
lows in the STOXX Europe 600 index shows a bearish divergence
with the index," Jean Charles Gand at BBSP said in a note.
"This oscillator measures the total breadth, suggesting
there are fewer and fewer stocks reaching new highs while the
index is close to a new record high. This is not a sell signal
by itself but certainly a sign that this market is vulnerable."