European shares steady in morning trade, TF1 jumps

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 20 European stocks were steady in early trade on Wednesday, following sharp losses in the previous session, as nagging worries over the global economic outlook and corporate profits kept investors on edge.

At 0843 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.04 percent at 1,296.36 points, after losing 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.1 percent at 3,052.58 points.

"More and more people are turning bearish, with the newsflow quite negative at the moment, just look at the figures from the OECD and the warning from (billionaire investor Carl) Icahn," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"That said, the flow dynamics should remain quite strong for European equities, so it's not a bad idea to buy some 'calls' on indexes even if you're negative about the market."

On Tuesday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development cut its forecast for global growth next year with a sharp downgrade of forecasts for a number of emerging economies such as Brazil and Russia, to which European blue-chips have a strong exposure.

Investors have also been rattled by comments from Icahn, who earlier this week said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that the stock market could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies were fuelled more by low borrowing costs than management efforts to boost results.

European stocks have strongly rallied since late June, with the Euro STOXX 50 jumping 22 percent and hitting five-year highs, but the rally has lost steam over the past two weeks, hurt by concerns over the pace of economic growth as well as a batch of disappointing corporate results.

With Europe's earnings season drawing to an end, results have been sluggish, with about half of companies missing profit forecasts while nearly two thirds have missed revenue forecasts, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

This contrasted with second quarter results in which only 42 percent of companies missed profit forecasts.

Around Europe on Wednesday, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.1 percent.

Shares in TF1, France's biggest private broadcaster, featured among the top gainers around Europe, up 7 percent after France qualified for the 2014 World Cup finals.

"It's a relief for TF1 as it bought the rights for this competition and the share price had been under pressure after last Friday's loss versus Ukraine," a Paris-based trader said.