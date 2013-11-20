Europe shares up, Bund futures gain on talk of negative ECB rates

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
LONDON Nov 20 European shares jumped into positive territory, while German Bund futures reversed losses on Wednesday, with traders citing a report that the European Central Bank was mulling negative deposit rates.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat by 1531 GMT, having hit a high of 6,711.42 points. German Bund futures reversed losses to trade 13 ticks higher at 141.54.
One-year one-year Eonia rates, which reflect where one-year Eonia rates are expected to trade in one-year's time, fell to a session low of 0.195 percent. A fall in those rates reflects expectations of easier monetary policy ahead.
Traders cited a Bloomberg report, which said the ECB is considering a smaller-than-usual cut in the deposit rate to -0.1 percent from the current zero, as behind the move.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: