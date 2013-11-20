版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 23:37 BJT

Europe shares up, Bund futures gain on talk of negative ECB rates

LONDON Nov 20 European shares jumped into positive territory, while German Bund futures reversed losses on Wednesday, with traders citing a report that the European Central Bank was mulling negative deposit rates.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat by 1531 GMT, having hit a high of 6,711.42 points. German Bund futures reversed losses to trade 13 ticks higher at 141.54.

One-year one-year Eonia rates, which reflect where one-year Eonia rates are expected to trade in one-year's time, fell to a session low of 0.195 percent. A fall in those rates reflects expectations of easier monetary policy ahead.

Traders cited a Bloomberg report, which said the ECB is considering a smaller-than-usual cut in the deposit rate to -0.1 percent from the current zero, as behind the move.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐