European stocks head towards five-year high after Iran nuclear deal

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.5 percent by midday
* Germany's DAX up 0.9 pct after setting new record high
* Fresenius Medical Care jumps on reimbursement news
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 25 European shares headed towards a
five-year high and Germany's DAX set a new record on Monday,
with airline stocks and French car makers getting a big boost
from a breakthrough nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
The deal, which will relax some western sanctions against
Iran initially in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear
programme, reduced the chance of military action against Iran,
easing geopolitical tension and lifting risk appetite in markets
globally.
Energy stocks, however, fell as the oil price dropped by as
much as $3 a barrel on the deal, which included easing a ban on
European insurance for shipments of Iranian oil that may help
smooth Iran's crude exports to its big Asian customers.
"Iran would always be there as a black swan event risk, but
the fact that this risk has diminished enormously is very good
news. The knock-on effect is that oil is cheaper and airlines
stocks benefit," Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital
Wealth Management in Geneva, said.
"On top of that, we have got a European Central Bank (ECB)
member saying that there could be likelihood of further rate
cuts, giving additional tailwind to European stocks."
ECB Governing Council Ardo Hansson was quoted as saying on
Monday that the bank still had room to cut interest rates, and
could move by less than the usual 25 basis points.
At 1123 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
up 0.5 percent at 1,303.66 points. The index climbed to a
five-year high of 1,316.42 earlier this month and is up more
than 14 percent this year. Germany's DAX rose 0.9
percent to a record high.
Fuel-intensive businesses such as airlines and travel firms
gained the most, with the STOXX Europe 600 travel and leisure
index rising 1.6 percent as the oil price fell.
IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, rose
2.7 percent, Air France KLM advanced 1.4 percent and
travel group Thomas Cook gained 2.6 percent.
French car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault
, which had a significant exposure to the Iranian car
market before western sanctions against Tehran were toughened,
gained 4.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Energy shares
, however, fell 0.2 percent.
"The Iran deal reduces the medium-term global geopolitical
risk. In the short term, it should improve the equity market's
technical picture and inflows into risky assets," Didier Duret,
chief investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private Banking, said.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.6 percent to 3,072.92 points, with technical analysts
positive on the index's outlook.
"The measured trend of the Euro STOXX 50 index remains
bullish, with the slope of the 200-day moving average positive.
The 3,106 high of the powerful shooting star candlestick on Nov.
7 is the key near-term resistance," Murray Gunn, head of
technical analysis at HSBC Bank, said.
He saw support for the index at its recent low of 3,016 and
said a move below 2,999, a low on Nov. 8, would be the first
indication that the trend was changing.
Among top individual movers, German dialysis provider
Fresenius Medical Care surged 7.8 percent, the top
gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300, after a U.S. healthcare agency
said it would not cut reimbursement rates for kidney dialysis in
2014 as was proposed in July.