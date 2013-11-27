European shares boosted by earnings, German coalition deal

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, DAX up 0.2 pct

* Colruyt leads gainers after strong first half

* Greece lags despite MSCI EM inclusion

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, Nov 27 European equities edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a long-awaited coalition deal in Germany and a trickle of solid earnings from the likes of Belgian discount grocer Colruyt.

German conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) finally agreed to a "grand coalition" after all-night talks, paving the way for Chancellor Angela Merkel to form a government by Christmas.

"It's definitely a positive for sentiment, it gives the market a bit of certainly on a key issues," said Daniel McCormack, strategist Macquarie.

"The SPD are a bit more pro-European than the Christian Democrats ... so it definitely benefits the periphery at the margin. You are likely to see more favourable policies towards them, but it's not a game changer."

The German DAX was up 0.2 percent at 9,303.58 points by 1124 GMT, closing in on a record high of 9,323.44 points hit earlier this week.

"One could say it's fostering somewhat the consumer side because we are getting a minimum wage ... Germany is getting a more domestically-focused economy. It's not happening overnight but this could be one element of appeal for equity investors," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.3 percent to 1,297.34 points, taking its year-to-date gains to 14.4 percent and keeping it on track for its best year since 2009.

History bodes well for continued gains in coming weeks. The index has risen in 15 of the past 20 Decembers, averaging a 2.3 percent rise in what has historically been its second best performing month after April, according to Datastream.

Volumes were likely to be light ahead of Thanksgiving holiday in the United States on Thursday.

Colruyt led the gainers, up 5.0 percent after posting a stronger than expected first half profit, although the firm was cautious on its outlook.

"The shares have underperformed since the cautious AGM comments in late-September and now trade at an unusually narrow premium," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Although the cautious outlook may disappoint some, Colruyt generally tends to outperform guidance in our view. So, we would expect the strong margin and robust sales performance to be the key features ... and offset any H2 concerns."

The budget grocer's strong performance highlighted the precarious nature of the euro zone recovery. Many companies are still reliant on restructuring and cost cuts for any earnings growth as analyst forecast downgrades have outnumbered upgrades for the past 2-1/2 years.

Shares in Accor dropped 4.4 percent after Europe's largest hotel group said it would divide its hotel business in two in a bid to improve performance rather than unveiling accelerated cost cuts as some traders and analysts had expected.

Among the regional laggards, the Greek ATG index fell 0.3 percent in volatile trade, getting little support from Wednesday's inclusion of 10 Greek companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The move opens up the possibility of billions of dollars of inflows from funds who follow that benchmark, although some of the stocks concerned actually fell on the day.

Credit Suisse analysts recommended an underweight stance on Greece in emerging market portfolios.