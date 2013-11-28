European shares edge higher, supported by new US highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct
* Volumes light as US shut for a holiday
* J. Martins and Kingfisher highlight mixed earnings news
* Tobacco stocks receive UK government knock
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 28 European shares edged up on
Thursday on the back of new record highs in the United States,
but held below five-year peaks as investors digested mixed
earnings news and a U-turn by Britain on tobacco advertising.
Portuguese food retailer Jeronimo Martins was the
top riser on the FTSEurofirst 300, up 3.1 percent after
saying at an investor day that annual sales should grow 12 to 15
percent in the next three years.
However Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home
improvements retailer, fell 3.6 percent after posting
third-quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts. It warned
that its markets remained tough, particularly in France where
consumer confidence is weak.
While newsflow around profits drove major movers, with
Kingfisher and Jeronimo Martins both among the most heavily
traded stocks, the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States is
likely to mean a quiet session in Europe.
The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 closed at record
highs on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq finished at a
13-year high ahead of the break.
"We see European markets treading water for the next few
weeks and maybe tracking the United States higher. People look
at where the U.S. market is but can't find reasons to say that
these highs are unjustifed, and we benefit a lot from that at
the moment," IG sales trader Will Hedden said.
"With America off today, we're expecting quite a quiet day."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at
1,302.42, but remains 1 percent off a five-year high touched
earlier this month, and has traded in a tight thirty point range
since then.
Gains were limited by weakness in tobacco stocks, with
Imperial Tobacco and British American Tobacco
Europe's second and third biggest fallers. They lost 3 percent
and 1.6 percent respectively on reports the British government
will review cigarette packaging and may ban company branding.
Joining Jeronimo Martins at the top of Europe's leaderboard
was Evonik, up 2 percent after Berenberg initiated
coverage of the chemicals firm with a "buy" rating.
"We expect Evonik to enjoy a recovery in demand in 2014,
with organic sales growth of 3.7 percent," Berenberg analysts
wrote. "Improvement in lead indicators coupled with cost savings
of 100 million euros ($135.74 million)... suggests that Evonik
should see tangible EBITDA (earnings) growth in 2014."