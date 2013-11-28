Banks and miners help European shares higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct in thin trade

* Commerzbank, Rio lead respective sectors to rises

* J. Martins and Kingfisher highlight mixed earnings news

* Tobacco stocks receive UK government knock

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Nov 28 European shares rose on Thursday, boosted by risk-sensitive stocks on the back of new record highs in the United States, but held below five-year peaks with shares in tobacco firms hit by a U-turn by Britain on how their products are packaged.

Financials and miners combined to add 3 points to a 5.23 point advance on the FTSEurofirst, with Commerzbank up 2.9 percent - the top riser after an upgrade to "neutral" from "sell" by Morgan Stanley.

Heavyweight miner Rio Tinto gained 2.8 percent after unveiling a plan to boost iron ore output by 20 pct by 2017.

Investors were also digesting mixed earnings news, with Portuguese food retailer Jeronimo Martins among the most heavily traded gainer, up 1.6 percent after saying at an investor day that annual sales should grow 12 to 15 percent in the next three years.

However Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, fell 5.2 percent in strong volume after posting third-quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts. It warned that its markets remained tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence is weak.

"(While) some companies have reported this week with lacklustre sets ... this is not new and has been a common theme this year," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, adding he expected improving earnings to fuel gains in equities next year.

Kingfisher and Jeronimo Martins traded over 100 percent of their 90-day average volumes, compared with a volume of just a quarter of the average for the index at large. The Thanksgiving holiday in the United States is likely to mean a quiet session in Europe.

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high ahead of the break.

"We see European markets treading water for the next few weeks and maybe tracking the United States higher. People look at where the U.S. market is but can't find reasons to say that these highs are unjustified, and we benefit a lot from that at the moment," said Will Hedden, IG sales trader.

"With America off today, we're expecting quite a quiet day."

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,304.92 at 1120 GMT, but remains 0.9 percent off a five-year high touched earlier this month, and has traded in a tight 30-point range since then.

Gains were limited by weakness in tobacco stocks, with Imperial Tobacco and British American Tobacco falling 2.9 percent and 0.9 percent respectively after Britain said it was ready to introduce new laws banning branding on cigarette packets if a report found sufficient evidence to support it.