Europe shares extend sell-off on Fed, ECB worries

By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 5 European stocks fell on Thursday,
hitting seven-week lows, as investors fretted about the risk of
deflation in the euro zone while healthy U.S. economic data
fuelled concern the Federal Reserve may soon start reducing its
stimulus.
At 1530 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,265.92 points, losing
3 percent on the week.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.7 percent at 2,970.46 points, with Italian and
Spanish shares hit hardest.
The retreat was broad-based, with retailers such as Metro
and Ahold featuring among the top losers,
down 4.3 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
Data showed on Thursday that U.S. GDP grew at an annualized
3.6 percent in the last quarter, the strongest pace since the
first quarter of 2012, and well ahead of the 3.0 percent growth
expected by economists. Weekly U.S. jobless claims fell for the
third consecutive week.
The figures raised concern that the Fed could soon start
winding down its monthly bond purchases, which have been
fuelling the strong stock market rally in the past year.
"The rising prospect of tapering in December is prompting
U.S. investors to repatriate some investments to the United
States, and trimming positions on equities from around the world
including Europe," said Christian Jimenez, fund manager and
president of Diamant Bleu Gestion.
"But the pull-back will last maybe a week or two, because
the tapering process will be slow and smooth. It will soon be
time to buy again."
Investors were also rattled on Thursday by fresh forecasts
from European Central Bank staff predicting that inflation would
average just 1.1 percent next year and 1.3 percent in 2015 -
well below the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.
At a policy meeting, the central bank left interest rates
unchanged and ECB President Mario Draghi said the risks to the
region's economic outlook were skewed to the downside.
"While deflation seems to be right around the corner, there
are growing doubts about the ECB's willingness to act decisively
to boost the economy. It's a question of credibility at this
point," FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne said.
"A wave of profit-taking has just started in stocks. But the
pullback shouldn't be too violent, except maybe if the Fed
tapers later this month."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.3 percent and
France's CAC 40 down 0.7 percent.
Shares in Vienna Insurance Group fell 5 percent
following a placement of 2.29 million shares, representing a 1.8
percent stake in the company.
Bucking the trend, Germany's Merck rose 6.8
percent after unveiling a takeover offer for Britain's AZ
Electronic Materials for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.61
billion), as it seeks to expand its range of specialist
chemicals for hi-tech gadgets.