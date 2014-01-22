Tech firm ASML leads European shares higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct
* ASML surges after earnings beat
* ABB knocked by profit warning
* Portuguese banks slump on tax move
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 22 European shares edged up, led by
robust results from Dutch technology firm ASML on Wednesday, but
concerns about earnings across the broader market kept a lid on
the day's advance.
ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for
making computer chips, was the top performer on the FTSEurofirst
300 by far, up 7 percent, after it beat forecasts for its
fourth-quarter results and reiterated its upbeat outlook for
first-half sales.
But Swiss engineer ABB fell 3.6 percent to the
bottom of the index when it flagged that its power division
would miss profit targets after $260 million in charges due to
project delays and restructuring costs.
While 68 percent of companies that have reported so far have
beaten or met forecasts for annual earnings, expectations for
reports later on in the season are falling as companies such as
ABB and Royal Dutch Shell have issued profit warnings.
Some investors had been hoping for a strong earnings season
to drive any further share price gains, with valuations in some
sectors now sitting at bloated levels after a bumper 2013.
"For some of the areas of the market which are now trading
on higher valuations and factoring in a fairly vigorous earnings
recovery over the next couple of years, I think increasingly
this earnings season is problematic and a headwind for them,"
Ian Richards, strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
Sectors with aggressive valuations include chemicals and
industrials, which trade on respective 12-month forward
price/earnings ratios of 14.96 times and 15.6 times, against the
STOXX Europe 600 on 13.7 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream
shows.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst closed up 0.1 percent
at 1,347.05, leaving it just shy of a fresh multi-year high
touched on Tuesday at 1,353.47. The euro zone's blue-chip STOXX
50 shed 0.1 percent to 3,151.27 points.
Technical charts pointed to further consolidation for the
Euro STOXX 50, which has already broken above the key 3,050 area
which previously acted as a resistance level.
"The lows of the 14th of Jan, at 3,072, (are) a potential
accumulation zone. I wouldn't want to flip that trade unless we
started breaking down through this year's lows - then I'd have
to think about more of a squeeze to the downside," Barclays
Capital analyst Lynnden Branigan, said.
Portuguese shares sharply underperformed the
broader market, down 3.3 percent, pressured by a slump in the
country's banks after the government doused expectations that
deferred taxes would be converted into credits, traders said.
