Emerging market turmoil, deflation jitters knock European shares

By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 31 European stocks fell on Friday and
were poised to record their first monthly loss since August,
extending a recent slide on concerns that European companies'
results will be hit by turmoil in emerging markets.
Also rattling investors, data showed an unexpected drop in
euro zone inflation, reviving fears that the region could be
slipping into deflation.
At 1545 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1 percent at 1,281.78 points, set to
post a monthly loss of 2.6 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 1.4 percent at 2,985 points, with technical charts
showing the benchmark index breaking below a positive trend line
started in June, sending a bearish signal.
The Euro STOXX 50's next target on the downside is 2,916
points, representing a low that was hit in mid-December, and
below that, the index's next big support level will be at 2,877
points, the 200-day moving average.
"It's most likely that the correction goes on until European
indexes test their 200-day moving averages," said Lionel
Duverger, technical trading strategist at B*Capital. "This
should then bring interesting buying opportunities for the
medium to long term, although we're not there yet."
Financial assets in a number of emerging economies have
recently been rocked by the prospect of reduced stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed announced on Wednesday a second cut in its
quantitative easing programme, which had fuelled a sharp rally
in global equities in 2013. Reduced U.S. stimulus has prompted
investors to repatriate investments from emerging markets, which
have suffered massive outflows and sent local currencies
plunging.
European companies with strong exposure to emerging markets
dropped again on Friday, with Austrian lender Erste Group
down 2.4 percent and global brewer SABMiller
falling 1.4 percent. The two firms derive about two-thirds of
their revenues from emerging markets.
According to data from MSCI, European companies have a much
bigger exposure to emerging markets than U.S. or Japanese
companies, about 24 percent overall for firms listed on the MSCI
Europe index, versus 15 percent for the MSCI
United States index and 14 percent for the MSCI
Japan index.
Despite the market's pull-back over the past 10 days, data
shows European stocks continue to enjoy brisk investment
inflows, in sharp contrast with massive outflows rocking
emerging market funds.
According to Thomson Reuters Lipper, U.S.-based funds poured
$450 million into European equities in the seven-day period
ended Jan. 29, bringing the total net inflows from U.S.
investors in 2014 to $3 billion. During the same period, U.S.
investors pulled $2.6 billion from emerging markets equity
funds.
"We see no early end to emerging market asset de-rating,"
Societe Generale cross-asset strategist Arthur Van Slooten said
in a note, saying European stocks should benefit from
geographical rotation from asset managers.
"The Fed remains assertive on execution of tapering despite
recent turmoil within the emerging market world, which spells
more turbulence ahead. While current emerging volatility is
impacting developed markets as well, some of the flows are being
redirected toward Europe, notably into Italy, Spain and the UK,"
Van Slooten said.
Shares in luxury goods makers bucked the trend on Friday,
recovering from a recent slump after reassuring results from
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, which eased investor worries
about the sector's outlook given China's slowing economic
growth.
LVMH shares jumped 7 percent, while Hermes added
3.7 percent. But despite the day's rally, luxury shares remained
in the red this month. The sector - seen as a safe-haven for
fund managers during the heat of the euro zone debt crisis due
to its strong exposure to emerging markets - has recently fallen
out of favour, hurt by doubts over the pace of growth in
emerging markets.
