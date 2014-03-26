European shares hit two-week high, led by Standard Life

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct; highest since March 12
* Standard Life gains on Ignis acquisition
* Analysts see equity markets trapped in range
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 26 European shares hit two-week
highs on Wednesday, led by UK insurer Standard Life on deal
news, with broad sentiment buoyed by stronger U.S. data as well
as optimism over possible stimulus measures in the euro zone and
China.
Standard Life rose 5.2 percent in brisk trade after
it bought Ignis Asset Management for 390 million pounds - a week
after the British finance minister overhauled the country's
pensions and savings industry.
"The move is strategic and absolutely necessary to diversify
their overall business away from their traditional pensions and
life insurance area in light of the bombshell news announced
from the 2014 UK budget on how pensions are handled," Jordan
Hiscott, senior trader at Gekko Global Markets, said.
Hiscott's six-month target price for the company is 437
pence, its May 2013 peak and some 11 percent above Wednesday's
price.
Trading volume in Standard Life was already around its
90-day daily average near midsession, against half seen on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.8 percent at 1,321.16
points by 1124 GMT, having hit its highest level since March 12,
with robust U.S. consumer confidence and house price data
released on Tuesday helping to fuel the advance.
The prospect of stimulus measures from the European Central
Bank (ECB) came back into focus after ECB governing council
member Jens Weidmann said the ECB was not ruling out buying
loans and other assets from banks to support the euro zone.
Bets that China would further stimulate its economy also
helped underpin market gains, although analysts noted that the
country had limited scope to provide further monetary stimulus,
and that going for more growth could lead to problems.
"If you're worried about your real estate sector or your
banking sector, the last thing you're going to be wanting to do
is lower the reserve requirements on that sector. But having
said that, the market believes it," CMC Markets senior market
analyst Michael Hewson said.
Nevertheless, analysts reckoned that European equity markets
will remain range bound. The FTSEurofirst 300 has been trading
between about 1,263 and 1,353 since the start of the year.
"That up and down pattern does seem to be the way it's going
to be this year. The valuations get to the top of that channel,
they run into a little bit of profit taking ... (and then) there
still seems to be some buying interest," Peel Hunt equity
strategist Ian Williams said.
"I think that might continue for a bit longer until the
earnings support seems to get a bit more solid which of course
isn't happening yet."
