Hopes of fresh ECB action help European stocks extend rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, Italy's MIB up 1.5 pct
* Expectation of further ECB action boosts sentiment
* Europe equities snap streak of 38 weeks of inflows
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 28 European stocks rallied on
Friday, with Milan's benchmark index hitting a near three-year
high, lifted by mounting expectations that the European Central
Bank may ease policy next week to support the region's fragile
economic recovery.
Speculation that China could step in to stimulate its
economy also helped lift sentiment, boosting shares of metal and
mining stocks, with Anglo American up 1.5 percent and
Glencore Xstrata up 2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.8 percent higher, at 1,332.29 points, while Milan's FTSE
MIB index surged 1.5 percent, hitting a level not seen
since May 2011.
Banco Popolare rose 7 percent and was the biggest
gainer on the Italian index, the day after the lender set the
price for a planned capital increase, while Telecom Italia
gained 1.5 percent.
The MIB is up 13 percent so far this year, strongly
outpacing other big European markets such as the UK's FTSE 100
, which has slipped 2 percent so far in 2014, and
Germany's DAX, up 0.4 percent, as well as Wall Street's
S&P 500, up 0.8 percent.
"What's behind the recent euro zone peripheral stocks'
outperformance is the expectation that the European Central Bank
will soon unveil new measures, negative interest rates, or
quantitative easing, there are many tools available," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.
"Expectations are quite high, so Draghi needs to deliver
next week otherwise we'll have a correction on the market. But
following the recent comments from ECB officials, the bank
should announce something."
CATALYST
A surprise fall in inflation for Spain and Germany on Friday
raised pressure on the ECB to take additional measures to ward
off the threat of deflation. Annual inflation in the euro zone
has been in what ECB President Mario Draghi has called the
"danger zone" below 1 percent for five months.
ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said earlier this
week that negative interest rates were an option, and that
buying loans and other assets from banks to support the bloc was
not out of the question. The comments surprised investors, given
the long-held resistance to quantitative easing of the powerful
German central bank he heads.
Draghi also said earlier this week that the central bank
stood ready to act if inflation slipped lower than it expected.
Despite the recent strong gains in European stocks however,
investment flows coming into the region stalled this week.
"We're seeing more and more investors moving to the
sidelines, waiting for a big positive catalyst, such as new
measures from the ECB or a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis,"
said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm 2Bremans.
After a brisk start to 2014, investment flows to the region
turned negative recently, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper
showed, with some investors booking profits ahead of the end of
the quarter, rattled by tensions between the West and Russia
over Ukraine and concerns over the pace of growth in China.
A Lipper poll of 114 U.S.-based funds invested in European
stocks, which include exchange-traded funds' (ETFs) holdings,
showed redemptions of $355 million in the seven days to March
26, snapping a streak of 38 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)