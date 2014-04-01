M&A boost helps European shares get off to fast start in Q2

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.4 pct
* Alstom, BHP Billiton up on spin-off hopes
* Metso surges as Weir considers bid
* Stimulus chatter in China, U.S. lends support
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 1 European stocks got off to a
brisk start in the second quarter, with merger-and-acquisition
activity driving gains by industrial and mining stocks.
Alstom rose 4.5 percent on Tuesday, making it the
top performer on the FTSEurofirst 300 in early trade. The French
turbine and train maker said it would sell its heat exchange
unit to Triton, a German private equity group.
Investors also welcomed reports global mining company BHP
Billiton was weighing options to simplify its assets,
including a possible spin-off of unwanted businesses. Its shares
were up 2.1 percent.
Finland's Metso benefitted from a report that
Britain's Weir Group was interested in buying its
fellow engineering company, surging 12 percent to the top of the
STOXX Europe 600.
Weir Group fell 2 percent, the biggest decline on the
FTSEurofirst 300.
"There's a lot of confidence within companies, and there's a
lot of cash, and that can only point to one thing, which is
increased M&A activity in the coming months," said Mike
McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent at 1,338.23 points. Expectations of further economic
stimulus by U.S. and Chinese authorities helped to drive the
gains.
Weakness in China's manufacturing has led to speculation of
government spending to spur growth, boosting demand for basic
resources stocks. They gained 0.9 percent to be the
region's top sectoral riser.
Investors were also reassured by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen, who said monetary policy would need to remain easy
for some time.
Stocks are usually strong at the beginning of a new month,
as investors adjust portfolios and position for the month ahead.
But Tuesday's gain looked set to buck a recent losing streak.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has fallen every first trading day of
the month since November, after rising on 15 of the previous 18
first trading days.
"With Yellen being dovish, and more positive news out of
China overnight, it's about timing, and we should see decent
gains as the day wears on," McCudden said.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry
King)