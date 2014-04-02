European shares extend winning run, boosted by German stocks

LONDON, April 2 European shares rose on
Wednesday, gaining for their seventh session in the row, lifted
by German stocks on optimism over the outlook for Deutsche Post
and good U.S. sales figures for some car makers.
Deutsche Post, the world's biggest postal and logistics
group, gained 2.5 percent, the top FTSEurofirst 300
riser in early deals, after unveiling its new medium-term
financial targets, with traders saying targeted growth in
earnings looked attractive.
German stocks also benefitted from its heavy weighting in
automakers, with BMW and Porsche up after
strong U.S. car sales data.
The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, outstripping 0.1
percent rises for British and French blue chips.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.2 percent
to 1,343.17, having rallied 3.7 percent in the previous six
sessions, leaving the index just 0.7 percent off a 5-1/2-year
high hit in February.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)