Gains in southern periphery buoy European equities

* Orange rises on Dt Telekom bid rumours
* Peripheral European markets outperform
* Volumes low on public holiday in much of Europe
* DAX ends up back over 10,000-point level
* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.4 pct at 1,393.71 points
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 9 Spain, Italy and Portugal
outperformed other European stock markets on Monday, as
investors stepped up bets that they would benefit most from the
European Central Bank's latest economic stimulus measures.
Bid speculation also lifted telecoms company Orange
, which ended up 1.8 percent - the best performer on
Paris' main stock market - as traders cited talk of a possible
offer from Deutsche Telekom.
An Orange spokesman said the company had no comment to make
on the situation. Deutsche Telekom's chief executive Tim
Hoettges told shareholders last month the group was not in any
talks about a potential merger.
The gains in Madrid, Milan and Lisbon propped up key
pan-European equity indexes, although volumes were thin due to
public holidays in several European countries.
Lisbon's PSI-20 equity index rose 0.6 percent,
helped by Portugal's 10-year bond yield falling to its lowest
level since January 2006 on expectations the country's recovery
from the euro zone debt crisis would gather pace.
Milan's FTSE MIB ended up 0.8 percent while Spain's
IBEX rose 0.9 percent, building on a rally last week
that was driven by the European Central Bank's new measures.
The ECB on Thursday cut interest rates, launched a series of
measures to pump money into the euro zone economy and pledged to
do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-style
deflation, sparking a rally in European equities.
The Italian and Spanish markets are more heavily weighted
towards "cyclical" stocks such as banks, which often outperform
in a strengthening economic cycle, than other European markets.
"People feel that the banks in those countries are most
exposed to improved funding," said Andrea Williams, European
equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
POSITIVE TREND
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.3 percent to 3,305.26 points, close to a six-year high
and setting a new peak for 2014.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4
percent to 1,393.71 points, also setting a new high for 2014,
while Germany's DAX closed up 0.2 percent at 10,008.63
points - near a record high of 10,013.69 points set on June 5.
HED Capital head Richard Edwards recommended investors to
take profits on the stock market rally so far, while JP Morgan's
European equity strategist Mislav Matejka backed adding to
equity positions when the markets dipped.
"In our view, equities remain attractively valued versus
other asset classes, and the in-flows are steadily coming
through," said Matejka.

