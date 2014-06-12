European shares steady; M&A hopes lift telecoms, Alstom

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, stays below 6-1/2 year high
* Global growth worries hit mining stocks
* Alstom gains as Hitachi says may join bid for energy unit
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 12 European shares were steady on
Thursday as a World Bank cut in global growth forecasts offset
merger hopes in the telecom sector and news of a new bidder for
Alstom's energy business.
BNP Paribas was also in the spotlight, gaining 1.1
percent after the bank, which is wrestling with U.S. authorities
over a potential $10 billion fine, said its chief operating
officer will step down at the end of the month.
By 0820 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,392.81 points, hovering
below this week's 6-1/2 year high.
The World Bank growth forecast cut prompted investors to
book profits from recent gains on Wall Street overnight, while
on Thursday, London copper prices dipped towards one-month lows.
Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton both fell
2.2 percent as investors fretted about demand in top consumer
China amid government efforts to boost the economy.
"After such a good rally, it's not the time to buy right
now, it's better just to sit on your gains. The market is quite
vulnerable to negative news at the moment," Altedia Investment
Consulting analyst Philippe de Vandiere said.
"In the longer-term however, earnings in Europe will start
to recover in the next few months, which should lift stocks
going forward."
Alstom rose 1.3 percent after Hitachi Ltd
said it would join the bidders for the French group's energy
business countering an offer from General Electric Co.
Shares in Bouygues climbed 3.2 percent while Iliad
rose 5 percent, lifted by hopes of further
consolidation in France's telecom sector.
Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Thursday the
government still wants to reduce the number of mobile telecom
operators in France to three from four to bring an end to the
"destructive spiral" of falling prices.
Stock markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon
opened 30 minutes late on Thursday due to a technical glitch at
market operator Euronext.
