European shares halt two-week rally; Yellen eyed

* FTSEurofirst 300 Up 0.04 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* Euro STOXX 50 halted by 200-day moving average
* Investors await signals on U.S. rates from Jackson Hole
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 22 European shares were flat in early
trading on Friday, taking a breather following a brisk two-week
rally, with investors turning cautious ahead of a speech by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
At 0730 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.04 percent at 1,355.66 points, after
gaining 2.3 percent in the past four sessions, set to record its
biggest weekly gain in six months.
Yellen is due to speak later in the day at the annual
gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors
will be looking for any fresh signals about the timing of U.S.
interest rate increases.
Minutes from the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday showed
policymakers debated whether interest rates should be raised
earlier given a surprisingly strong job market recovery.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 4.5 percent since a low hit
two weeks ago, regaining ground following a sell-off triggered
in June by worries over the crisis in Ukraine.
But despite the sharp two-week rally, the index is still
down 3.2 percent from a 5-1/2 year high hit in June.
"European indexes are halted by big resistance levels. At
this point, investors should think about hedging their
portfolios, even if the U.S. market continues to rally," Aurel
BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was flat, at 3,125.34 points. In the first minutes of trading,
the index tested a key resistance level representing its 200-day
moving average, before slightly retreating.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.
On Wall Street on Thursday, the S&P 500 ended at a record
high after a flurry of positive economic data, including
existing home sales jumping to a 10-month high and initial
jobless claims dropping sharply.
Shares in European banks featured among the top gainers,
with Deutsche Bank up 1.5 percent, Credit Agricole
up 0.9 percent and UniCredit up 1 percent.
(Editing by Alison Williams)