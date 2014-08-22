European shares briefly turn positive on Yellen speech

LONDON Aug 22 European shares briefly pushed
into positive territory on Friday as traders pointed to a dovish
tone in a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at
the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at
1,352.67 points by 1424 GMT, but was well clear of a session low
of 1,345.58 points.
U.S. job markets remain hampered by the effects of the Great
Recession and the Federal Reserve should move cautiously in
determining when interest rates should rise, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said in a defense of her policy approach.
"Yellen's speech showed she's still unsure about some of the
data we're getting, and as a result she could hold off from
raising rates," Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour
said.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright and Sudip Kar-Gupta)