European shares up on expectations of further ECB easing

LONDON Aug 25 European shares rose sharply
higher on Monday, with sentiment improving after comments by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised expectations
of further policy easing.
Draghi, speaking at a global central banking conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said late on Friday the bank was prepared
to respond with all its "available" tools should inflation drop
further.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.2 percent to 3,135.38 points at 0708 GMT after climbing
to a three-week high in early deals. Both Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 gained 1.2 percent.
Trading volumes were likely to be thin on Monday as the UK
market was closed for a public holiday.
