Expectations of more ECB easing boost European shares

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 25 European shares rose in morning
trading on Monday, with market sentiment improving after
comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised
expectations of further policy easing.
Draghi, speaking at a global central banking conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said late on Friday the bank was prepared
to respond with all its "available" tools should inflation drop
further.
"The key message is that Draghi stands ready for more action
if needed. Whether they're going to do quantitative easing
remains to be seen, but we're fairly confident that the
financial engineers at the ECB will find other tools," Franz
Wenzel, chief strategist at AXA Investment Managers, said.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.1 percent at 3,135.38 points at 0739 GMT after climbing
to a three-week high in early deals. Germany's DAX rose
1.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 gained 1.1 percent.
Trading volumes were likely to be thin as the UK market was
closed for a public holiday. The Euro STOXX 50 index's trading
volumes were just 6 percent of its 90-day daily average in the
first hour.
Also at the Jackson Hole conference, Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen laid out in detail why she felt the unemployment
rate alone was inadequate for evaluating the strength of the
U.S. jobs market and why the central bank needed to move
cautiously on raising rates.
"Overall we think the speech was a balanced assessment of
the U.S. labour market, though one can consider it a slight
hawkish shift given Yellen's usual dovish stance," Credit
Agricole said in an early note.
Among individual movers, Airbus rose 1.2 percent
after saying it was considering a sale of its 49 percent stake
in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik as part of a reshuffle of
its military business, German newspaper Die Welt reported on its
website on Friday, citing industry sources. Airbus declined to
comment.
Roche Holding shares were up 0.64 percent after it
agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune for $8.3
billion in cash.
