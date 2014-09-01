European shares edge up on M&A, ECB speculation

| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares kicked off
September a touch higher on Monday, helped by some mergers and
acquisitions speculation and expectations of new monetary
largesse in Europe.
British broadcaster ITV rose 2.5 percent after The
Telegraph reported Liberty Global Plc was canvassing
support from major ITV shareholders following its acquisition
this summer of a 6.4 percent stake, raising speculation of a
full takeover bid.
The stock was among top gainers on the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.3 percent at
1,377.23 points by 0704 GMT.
The index was tracking gains on Wall Street and Asia as
speculation that the European Central Bank, due to meet later
this week, may announce new stimulus measures outweighed worries
about weak Chinese data and tensions between Russia and the West
over Ukraine.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)