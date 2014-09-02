European shares inch up early; Luxottica drops

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct
* Luxottica falls after management overhaul
* Ukraine crisis continues to rattle investors
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 2 European shares rose in early
trade on Tuesday, bouncing within a recent tight range as
investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision
later this week before chasing stocks higher.
Shares in Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica
bucked the trend as it fell 1.9 percent after long-term CEO
Andrea Guerra stepped down following rifts with Chairman and
founder Leonardo Del Vecchio and as the group overhauled its top
management structure.
"The new governance structure seems overly complex," a
trader said.
At 0736 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,380.41 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.4
percent, to 3,186.85 points.
Euro zone banking stocks featured among the top gainers,
with Spain's Banco Popular up 1.8 percent and Italy's
UniCredit up 0.9 percent.
"Indexes have been moving sideways following the recent
rally, a pattern which is usually followed by further gains. In
the short term, European indexes should resume their rise
towards June highs," Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier said.
European shares have recently rallied following dovish
comments by ECB President Mario Draghi, which sparked market
bets that the central bank is preparing to pump more liquidity
into the system, possibly via purchases of government or
corporate bonds, a measure known as quantitative easing (QE).
Sources from within the central bank told Reuters last week
that new action at its meeting this Thursday was unlikely but
not impossible, and that the barrier to QE was still "very
high".
While most market participants do not expect the ECB to take
major easing steps this week, further measures are considered a
matter of when and not if in the face of risks to euro zone
growth posed by low inflation as well as the Ukraine conflict.
Investors have recently been buying bullish "call" options,
ahead of the ECB meeting, with the ratio measuring the number of
negative "put" options versus bullish "call" options on the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index .STOXX50E dropping in the
past three weeks, down to 0.93 currently from 2.45 on August 8.
However, the market also kept a close eye on the recent
escalation in the Ukrainian conflict. President Petro Poroshenko
accused Russia of "direct and undisguised aggression" which he
said had radically changed the battlefield balance.
