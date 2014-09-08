Weaker European stock markets slightly outpace nervous FTSE

* European markets hit by Scotland breakaway concerns
* Traders also cite concerns over fragile Ukraine truce
* Survey shows 'Yes' to Scotland independence at 51 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 8 European shares fell on Monday
and traders said uncertainty as to whether a Ukraine ceasefire
would hold and concerns over Scotland's independence referendum
were prompting investors to trim their equity positions.
Continental European equity markets did not decline by as
much as Britain's FTSE 100, but they were nevertheless
pegged back in negative territory.
Germany's DAX edged down by 0.1 percent while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4
percent. France's CAC also weakened by 0.3 percent, with
all those indexes slightly outperforming a 1 percent slide on
the FTSE 100 which was hit hardest by concerns over Scotland.
The DAX has lost ground in recent months as investors worry
about the economic impact of tensions over Ukraine, including
German companies' trade exposure to EU sanctions against Russia.
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, said he would bet on the DAX losing
ground in the near term, partly due to uncertainty over whether
or not a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine would hold.
"I am 'short' on the DAX, and I'm looking for a pullback,"
he said.
A YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper put
supporters of Scottish independence at 51 percent against the
"no" camp at 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the
unionist campaign in just a month.
Shares in Scottish-based financial stocks were among the
worst performers in Europe. The Scottish vote is on Sept. 18.
Analysts and economists have questioned whether an
independent Scotland will be able to host large financial
institutions. Banking industry sources told Reuters last week
that Lloyds is considering moving its registered offices to
London if Scots vote for independence.
"I think the euro zone stock markets will fall a bit if
Scotland votes 'Yes' for independence, mainly because of the
uncertainty that this will create," said Rupert Baker, a
European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
MORE SEPARATIST MOVEMENTS?
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said investors feared a Scottish vote for independence
could reignite separatist movements elsewhere in Europe.
Juvet said a Scottish "Yes" vote could encourage the Catalan
movement seeking to break away from Spain.
"The consequences in Europe could be bad," said Juvet.
However, Goldman Sachs' equity strategists kept a positive
overview for European stock markets, which rallied last week
after a surprise interest rate cut and other major measures by
the European Central Bank to support the euro zone economy.
The Goldman Sachs' strategists saw further gains in European
stocks in the coming months, and raised their rating on equities
to 'overweight' from 'neutral' on a 3-month basis.
Today's European research round-up
(additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)