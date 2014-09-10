European shares fall for 4th day; ARM down after Apple launches

LONDON, Sept 10 European shares fell for a
fourth straight day on Wednesday, tracking falls in U.S. and
Asian shares overnight, as the prospect of a tightening in U.S.
monetary conditions unnerved investors at a time of heightened
geopolitical uncertainty.
Apple supplier ARM Holding fell 2.3 percent to
feature among top European fallers, tracking a late fall in the
U.S. firm's shares after the unveiling of a watch, two larger
iPhones and a mobile payments service on Tuesday.
At 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was
down 0.2 percent at 1,382.72 points, falling for a fourth day
after hitting a 6-1/2 year high on Thursday.
Asian and U.S. shares fell overnight as markets wagered the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than
expected.
EU countries will discuss on Wednesday whether to implement
new sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukrainian
crisis. The sanctions would include restrictions on financing
for Russian state-owned oil companies and banks, an expanded
list of people whose assets in the EU will be frozen, and new
restrictions on the sale of goods that can be used for both
military and civilian purposes.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)