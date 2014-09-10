European shares erase rally; Santander falls

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct; erases ECB-spurred rally
* Jitters over Scotland vote rattle investors
* Santander stock falls after Chairman Botin dies
PARIS, Sept 10 European stocks fell for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday, erasing what was left of the
gains spurred by the European Central Bank's rate cut and
additional measures unveiled last week to support the region's
economy.
Investors were concerned about a rise in polls for the "Yes"
camp ahead of next week's vote on Scottish independence, while
rising U.S. bond yields also weighed, lifted by increased
expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more hawkish
stance on raising rates at a policy meeting next week.
Sterling hit a 10-month low against the dollar on Wednesday,
with currency traders citing an online survey on the Scottish
independence which gave the "Yes" camp a strong lead.
Market talk surrounded the prospect of another poll due to
be released late on Wednesday by the Survation polling agency
for the Daily Record. The agency said on Twitter that those
results would be "very interesting".
At 1050 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,383.99 points. The
index has lost 1.4 percent since a peak hit last Thursday after
the ECB announcement.
Spain's top lender Santander was the biggest loser
among European blue-chips, down 1.3 percent after the death of
its chairman prompted worries over succession. Emilio Botin, who
transformed the firm from a small domestic lender into the euro
zone's biggest bank, died of a heart attack on Tuesday night.
"He was perceived as the man who built Santander into a
global bank," Javier Bernat Valenzuela, an analyst at Beka
Finance in Madrid, said. "He has been the person who has looked
after the bank for the last 30 years but you have to realise
there will not be significant changes because the bank is pretty
well structured."
France's Gemalto featured among the top gainers
across Europe, surging 4.1 percent after Apple Inc
introduced a new mobile payments service dubbed "Apple Pay" with
its latest iPhone launch. Gemalto is a maker of smart chips for
mobile phones, bank cards and biometric passports. It pioneered
the use of smart cards.
"Apple is the last smartphone manufacturer finally adopting
the NFC (Near Field Communications) technology but this should
clearly boost the adoption of this payment technology
worldwide," a Paris-based trader said.
