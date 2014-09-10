European shares erase ECB rally; Santander falls

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct; erases ECB-spurred rally
* Jitters over Scotland vote rattle investors
* Santander stock falls after Chairman Botin dies
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 10 European stocks fell for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday, erasing what was left of the
gains spurred by the European Central Bank's rate cut and other
measures introduced last week to support the region's economy.
Investors were concerned that supporters of Scottish
independence were gaining in opinion polls, a week before the
country votes on the issue. They were also worried by rising
U.S. bond yields, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve
will take a more hawkish stance at a policy meeting next week.
At 1400 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,382.34 points. The
index has lost 1.5 percent since it hit a peak last Thursday
after the ECB announcement.
Around Europe, Germany's DAX index fell 0.4
percent, France's CAC 40 0.3 percent and Italy's MIB
0.1 percent. Spain's IBEX was down 0.6 percent,
hurt by a drop in the shares of Santander.
The Spanish bank was down 1.3 percent as the death of its
chairman prompted worries over succession. Emilio Botin, who
transformed Santander from a small domestic lender into the euro
zone's biggest bank, died of a heart attack on Tuesday night.
"He was perceived as the man who built Santander into a
global bank," said Javier Bernat Valenzuela, an analyst at Beka
Finance in Madrid. "He has been the person who has looked after
the bank for the last 30 years. But you have to realise there
will not be significant changes because the bank is pretty well
structured."
Shares in tech firm Gemalto bucked the trend,
surging 2.2 percent after Apple Inc introduced a new
mobile payments service dubbed "Apple Pay" with its latest
iPhone launch. Gemalto is a maker of smart chips for mobile
phones, bank cards and biometric passports. It pioneered the use
of smart cards.
"Apple is the last smartphone manufacturer finally adopting
the NFC (Near Field Communications) technology, but this should
clearly boost the adoption of this payment technology
worldwide," a Paris-based trader said.
UK's FTSE 100 index lost 0.2 percent as sterling hit
a 10-month low against the dollar, with traders citing an online
survey on the Scottish independence which gave the "Yes" camp a
strong lead.
Market talk surrounded the prospect of another poll due to
be released late on Wednesday by the Survation polling agency
for the Daily Record. The agency said on Twitter that those
results would be "very interesting".
Shares in Edinburgh-based Lloyds Banking Group and
Royal Bank of Scotland were down 0.3 percent and 0.6
percent respectively.
"The market's scepticism that Scotland will vote for
independence on 18th September has been meaningfully tested by
recent opinion polls, which have shown the sizeable majority in
the 'No' camp evaporate into statistical insignificance," Toby
Nangle, head of multi-asset allocation at Threadneedle
Investments, wrote in a note.
"Even if the 'Yes' vote fails to win the day, a close vote
could mean companies could start organising their affairs on the
basis that separation remains possible, leading to lower
investment in Scotland."
