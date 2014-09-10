European shares end flat; Santander dips

(Recasts with closing levels; adds details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 ends flat; DAX, CAC, IBEX, MIB dip
* Jitters over Scotland vote keep investors on edge
* Santander stock falls after Chairman Botin dies
PARIS, Sept 10 European stocks ended flat on
Wednesday, as worries over Scotland's vote on independence and
growing expectations of a more hawkish stance from the U.S.
Federal Reserve kept investors on edge.
The market has become concerned that supporters of Scottish
independence have been gaining in opinion polls, a week before a
referendum on the issue. They were also worried by rising U.S.
bond yields, anticipating a more hawkish tone at a Fed policy
meeting next week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.02 percent higher at 1,385.77 points. The benchmark
index has erased all the gains spurred by the European Central
Bank's moves last week to support the region's economy.
Around Europe, Germany's DAX index fell 0.1 percent
and both France's CAC 40 and Italy's MIB lost
0.04 percent. Spain's IBEX slipped 0.1 percent, weighed
by a drop in the shares of Santander.
The Spanish bank lost 0.7 percent as the death of its
chairman prompted worries over succession. Emilio Botin, who
transformed Santander from a small domestic lender into the euro
zone's biggest bank, died of a heart attack on Tuesday night.
"He was perceived as the man who built Santander into a
global bank," said Javier Bernat Valenzuela, an analyst at Beka
Finance in Madrid. "He has been the person who has looked after
the bank for the last 30 years. But you have to realise there
will not be significant changes because the bank is pretty well
structured."
Shortly after the European market's closing bell,
Santander's board of directors said in a statement they have
appointed Ana Botin as chairwoman to replace her father.
Shares in tech firm Gemalto featured among the top
gainers across Europe on Wednesday, adding 1.1 percent after
Apple Inc introduced a new mobile payments service
dubbed "Apple Pay" with its latest iPhone launch. Gemalto is a
maker of smart chips for mobile phones, bank cards and biometric
passports. It pioneered the use of smart cards.
"Apple is the last smartphone manufacturer finally adopting
the NFC (Near Field Communications) technology, but this should
clearly boost the adoption of this payment technology
worldwide," a Paris-based trader said.
UK's FTSE 100 index ended flat, while sterling hit a
10-month low against the dollar, with traders citing an online
survey on Scottish independence which gave the "Yes" camp a
strong lead.
Market talk surrounded another poll due to be released late
on Wednesday by the Survation polling agency for the Daily
Record. The agency said on Twitter that those results would be
"very interesting".
Shares in Edinburgh-based Royal Bank of Scotland
fell 0.6 percent.
"The market's scepticism that Scotland will vote for
independence on 18th September has been meaningfully tested by
recent opinion polls, which have shown the sizeable majority in
the 'No' camp evaporate into statistical insignificance," Toby
Nangle, head of multi-asset allocation at Threadneedle
Investments, wrote in a note.
"Even if the 'Yes' vote fails to win the day, a close vote
could mean companies could start organising their affairs on the
basis that separation remains possible, leading to lower
investment in Scotland."
