Europe shares stuck in range ahead of Fed, Scotland vote

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* Latest Scotland poll shows "no" at 52 percent
* Aveva tumbles after warning about currency impact
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 12 European shares inched higher
early on Friday but remained in a tight range, as investors
refrained from taking strong bets on stocks ahead of Scotland's
referendum and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next
week.
At 0735 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,385.79 points, after
losing 0.1 percent on Thursday.
With just a week to go before Scots vote in a referendum on
independence, a YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers
showed on Friday Scottish support for the union at 52 percent
versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those
who said they did not know how they would vote.
A recent survey for the Sunday Times newspaper had put the
"yes" to independence campaign at 51 percent against the "no"
camp at 49 percent, rattling investors and sparking worries over
similar independence movements across Europe.
On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of Catalans packed the
streets of Barcelona to demand the right to vote on a potential
split from Spain.
"There's a lot of hesitation at this point. People are
reluctant to take any new positions ahead of the Scotland
referendum, but also ahead of the Fed's meeting next week which
could turn out to be a real game changer," Saxo Bank sales
trader Andrea Tueni said.
Investors were cautious amid speculation about the prospects
for rising U.S. interest, ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next
week. The market will focus on the central bank's words, seeking
clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than
eight years.
Recent talk the Fed might turn hawkish at its policy meeting
next week, possibly by dropping its commitment to keeping
interest rates low, has seen U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar
steadily rise.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.
Shares in Aveva Group Plc, a British company whose
software is used to design ships and nuclear power stations,
featured among the top losers across Europe, tumbling 19 percent
after the group said it would take a 14 million pound hit from
currency movements and the timing of contract renewals.
(editing by Dominic Evans)