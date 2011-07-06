版本:
Europe shares snap winning streak on Portugal woes 

 * FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 0.3 pct
 * Fresh China rate rise adds to investor caution
 * Peripheral lenders hard hit; ECB rate move eyed

 By Simon Jessop	
 LONDON, July 6 European shares snapped a
seven-session winning streak on Wednesday after a Moody's
downgrade of Portugal's sovereign credit to "junk" status fanned
the flames of the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a regional
interest rate-setting meeting.	
 The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates again
to fight inflation, a move that will add to the peripherals'
debt burden and follow hot on the heels of China, which on
Wednesday raised rates for the third time this year.	
 A week after Greece passed key austerity votes and looked to
have avoided a near-term default, kick-starting the equities
rally, the Moody's and China moves pushed volatility up more
than 3 percent, giving skittish investors a reason to take
profits.	
 "Valuations suggest there could be a lot of upside, but
they're fighting the macro shocks. So I think we do go up, but
it will be a bumpy ride," Peter Sullivan, head of European and
U.S. equity strategy at HSBC, said.	
 "Companies are earning returns on capital way above the cost
of capital. In terms of delivering economic profit, they're
having their best year in 20; in terms of being rewarded for
that in valuations, it's probably their worst in 20."	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares ended down 0.3 percent at 1,118.75 points, breaking its
longest daily winning run since April but leaving the index on
track to buck a two-month losing streak.	
 Banks, specifically Portuguese lenders and those exposed to
the periphery, were hardest hit by Moody's four-notch ratings
cut, released late Tuesday, with Millennium bcp down
6.9 percent, UniCredit off 7.1 percent and Credit
Agricole 4.9 percent lower. 	
 Those chunky declines added together to make the STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index the top sectoral faller on the
day, down 1.7 percent, while the Thomson Reuters Peripheral
Eurozone Countries Index fell 2.9 percent.    	
  	
 That fresh flight from peripheral euro zone risk was also
visible in traded volumes, with Portugal's PSI 20 
seeing more than two and a half times its 90-day daily average
and Italy's FTSE MIB 122 percent, against 86 percent
for Germany's DAX .	
 For Societe Generale, the recent sell-off in Spanish
equities, which continued on Wednesday with a fall of 1.2
percent for the blue-chip IBEX , was overdone.	
 It recommended switching out of the DAX , which has
advanced 7.5 percent this year, in the short term.	
 Alexei Jourovski, head of equities at Swiss asset manager
Unigestion, which has 3 billion euros  ($4.4 billion)in assets
under management using a low-risk "minimum variance" strategy,
said he was bearish on financials in Greece, Portugal and Spain.	
 While stocks such as Santander and BBVA 
had attractive non-Spanish units, they and other Iberian banks
had yet to adequately recapitalise and could face a tax hit from
cash-strapped governments in Lisbon and Madrid, he said.	
 Jourovski expected volatility to increase following the end
of the second round of U.S. quantitative easing, and this would
likely benefit his funds as correlations break down and risk is
re-priced.	
 "It's currently around 15 percent on most equity indices,
but the historical average is around 25, so we have room for it
to go up," he said.	
 Equity market volatility in Europe, as measured by the Euro
STOXX 50 volatility index , rose 3.3 percent on Wednesday
as investors bailed out of riskier assets such as equities.	
 The move by Beijing to raise rates, while not a surprise to
many, nevertheless gave another reason to be cautious, said
traders, citing concerns around global growth ahead of any
bottoming in lead indicators. 	
 With the ECB rate verdict and a similar decision by the Bank
of England scheduled for Thursday's session, albeit with the
latter expected to remain on hold, market caution is expected to
remain into Friday and the next U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers.	
 (Editing by David Hulmes)	
  (Graphics by Scott Barber)    	
 	
($1 = 0.689 Euros)

