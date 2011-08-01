U.S. debt deal pushes European shares higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 pct
* HSBC jumps after H1 profit beat
* Miners gain after U.S. debt deal
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Aug 1European shares recovered some of
the previous week's sharp losses on Monday, supported by a
political deal to raise the United States' borrowing and
forecast-beating results from HSBC .
Heavyweight bank HSBC got a boost from earnings
news and jumped 3.5 percent to become the top riser on the STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index after first-half profits beat
expectations.
Banks featured among the top performers, with the
gaining 0.8 percent after losing 4.7 percent in the previous
week following the stalemate in the U.S. debt talks.
Banks have fallen 24.1 percent since mid February, when
concerns about global growth and euro zone peripheral debt
problems grew.
The compromise would cut about $2.4 trillion from the
deficit over the next 10 years and the deal is expected to be
passed through the Senate, but it could face tough opposition in
the House of Representatives.
Investors said gains could be short-lived and there were
also concerns the United States top-notch credit rating could be
cut due to the political squabbling, which could push up
borrowing costs making it more difficult for industries in the
country.
"Nice short-term recovery for the market, but it is the
first step and is not a silver bullet," said Andy Lynch, fund
manager at Schroders, which manages 197 billion pounds. "If the
U.S. government got a downgrade we would see a move downward."
By 0847 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,088.01 points as
investors appetite for risk rose, with the Euro STOXX 50
volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, falling 6
percent.
The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite
for risk.
But the index is still down 2.9 percent for the year on
concerns that euro zone sovereign debt crisis could spread to
other indebted countries as well worries the global economy is
slowing down.
"It is only short-term money going back into the market. I
do not think long-term portfolios will be altered much. There
are still euro zone sovereign debt issues as well as economic
challenges in the United States," Lynch said.
MINERS GAIN
Miners, were also stand out risers as base metal prices rose
on the U.S. debt pact, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
index up 1.8 percent.
The major movers in the sector were Vedanta Resources
, Antofagasta , Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton gaining 1.7 to 2.4 percent.
But fund manager Ashburton said investors would only move
back into the large cap cyclicals slowly and did not expect a
major pick up until September once there was more clarity about
company earnings and the economy.
The European second quarter results season is equally split
with the number of earnings beats and misses matching so far and
underperforming the near 80 percent earnings beats reported by
U.S. companies, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Of the 137 companies that have report second quarter
earnings, 51 percent have come in above or in line with
analysts' forecasts. The remaining 49 percent came in below
expectations.
"We still need to see what happens with company results and
the economic picture, there is still macro uncertainty," said
Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager of the 100 million euro
Ashburton European equity fund.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Andrew Callus)
Main currency report:.................................