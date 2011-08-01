U.S. debt deal pushes European shares higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 pct

* HSBC jumps after H1 profit beat

* Miners gain after U.S. debt deal

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Aug 1European shares recovered some of the previous week's sharp losses on Monday, supported by a political deal to raise the United States' borrowing and forecast-beating results from HSBC .

Heavyweight bank HSBC got a boost from earnings news and jumped 3.5 percent to become the top riser on the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index after first-half profits beat expectations.

Banks featured among the top performers, with the gaining 0.8 percent after losing 4.7 percent in the previous week following the stalemate in the U.S. debt talks.

Banks have fallen 24.1 percent since mid February, when concerns about global growth and euro zone peripheral debt problems grew.

The compromise would cut about $2.4 trillion from the deficit over the next 10 years and the deal is expected to be passed through the Senate, but it could face tough opposition in the House of Representatives.

Investors said gains could be short-lived and there were also concerns the United States top-notch credit rating could be cut due to the political squabbling, which could push up borrowing costs making it more difficult for industries in the country.

"Nice short-term recovery for the market, but it is the first step and is not a silver bullet," said Andy Lynch, fund manager at Schroders, which manages 197 billion pounds. "If the U.S. government got a downgrade we would see a move downward."

By 0847 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,088.01 points as investors appetite for risk rose, with the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, falling 6 percent.

The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for risk.

But the index is still down 2.9 percent for the year on concerns that euro zone sovereign debt crisis could spread to other indebted countries as well worries the global economy is slowing down.

"It is only short-term money going back into the market. I do not think long-term portfolios will be altered much. There are still euro zone sovereign debt issues as well as economic challenges in the United States," Lynch said.

MINERS GAIN

Miners, were also stand out risers as base metal prices rose on the U.S. debt pact, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index up 1.8 percent.

The major movers in the sector were Vedanta Resources , Antofagasta , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton gaining 1.7 to 2.4 percent.

But fund manager Ashburton said investors would only move back into the large cap cyclicals slowly and did not expect a major pick up until September once there was more clarity about company earnings and the economy.

The European second quarter results season is equally split with the number of earnings beats and misses matching so far and underperforming the near 80 percent earnings beats reported by U.S. companies, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Of the 137 companies that have report second quarter earnings, 51 percent have come in above or in line with analysts' forecasts. The remaining 49 percent came in below expectations.

"We still need to see what happens with company results and the economic picture, there is still macro uncertainty," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager of the 100 million euro Ashburton European equity fund. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Andrew Callus)

