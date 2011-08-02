European shares fall on global growth worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.9 pct
* Miners fall on growth worries
* Wacker Chemie falls as Q2 disappoints
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Aug 2 European shares fell on Tuesday to
a 10-month low on worries that the global recovery was losing
pace following a slew of disappointing economic data and
concerns that a possible downgrade in the United States could
impede growth.
Miners, whose performance is highly correlated to economic
growth, were standout losers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index down 1.9 percent.
Copper producers Kazakhmys , Xstrata and
Antofagasta were among the worst hit, down 2.3 to 3
percent as copper prices fell on global growth concerns.
Disappointing U.S. manufacturing data on Monday and
lower-than-expected U.S. GDP last week have raised investor
concerns that recovery could be stalling.
The possibility of a downgrade of the United States, which
would push up the cost of borrowing and further hamper the
economy, is now on the cards, despite the late deal to lift the
debt ceiling in the United States to avoid a default.
"There are concerns related to manufacturing slowing down as
well as scepticism about the U.S. deal," said Bob Parker, senior
adviser at Credit Suisse, which has 1.28 trillion Swiss francs
under management.
"There is a high probability of America being downgraded and
that would increase the cost of capital to U.S. corporates and
would be negative for growth."
Compounding the worries about growth were concerns the euro
zone debt crisis was spreading to other highly indebted
countries. The yield on Spanish and Italian 5-year bonds briefly
reached parity for the first time since March 2010.
The Italian FTSE MIB fell 1.3 percent having
earlier hit its lowest level in 27 months, underperforming the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares, down
0.9 percent at 1,058.23 points at 1150 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has fallen around 4.5 percent
since worries intensified over U.S. debt and is on track for its
third consecutive day of losses.
The index also fell below a key support level of 1,062.69,
representing a 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement from its low
in March 2009 to its February high, with the next support level
seen at 982.97 - its 38.2 percent retracement.
Italian banks, whose performance is highly correlated to
bond yields, were amongst the main fallers in Italy. UniCredit
shed 2.6 percent and Intesa Sanpaolo was down
2.5 percent.
"We are negative on Europe and that view is not going to
change our position until the authorities take action to deal
with the sovereign debt issues," said David Coombs, fund manager
at Rathbone Brothers, which has 15.2 billion pounds under
management.
"This would mean a common fiscal plan for European markets
and a plan to restructure debt."
WACKER CHEMIE FALLS
Disappointing earnings news added to the worries growth was
slowing. There was heavy selling pressure in Wacker Chemie
which dropped 9.7 percent in volumes nearly three-fold
its 90-day daily average after second quarter profits were below
expectations due to higher raw material costs.
Metro , the world's No.4 retailer, fell 5.4 percent
to top the worst performers list on the German DAX
after second quarter results missed forecasts.
Danish jewellery maker Pandora dropped 69.4
percent in volumes 15 times its 90-day daily average after it
cut its full-year outlook and its chief executive resigned.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by David Cowell)
