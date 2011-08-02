Europe shares fall 1.8 pct to 11-month closing low

* FTSEurofirst 300 index records biggest fall since March
* Miners slump on growth worries
* Pandora plunges 65 percent after profit warning
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 2 European shares hit their lowest
close in 11 months on Tuesday as weak global growth replaced the
U.S. debt ceiling row as investors' main concern and banks fell
on worries about the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares fell 1.8 percent to 1,048.71 points, the biggest one-day
fall since March and the lowest close since late August 2010.
Stocks fell across the board, with miners major losers on
worries about demand after recent data, including U.S. GDP
figures, highlighted weak growth.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 2.5
percent. Copper producer Xstrata fell 3.6 percent, in
spite of strong results.
"The biggest worry is the trajectory of the world economy,
which appears to be stalling," said James Buckley, a fund
manager at Baring Asset Management which has 30 billion pounds
($48 billion) under management.
"The results today weren't too bad. I don't think the
results have been the driver for this market weakness. They've
been satisfactory rather than stellar."
U.S. consumer spending dropped in June for the first time in
nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs the economy
lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close.
This follows below-forecast U.S. GDP data on Friday, and
weak manufacturing numbers on Monday.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 2.5
percent, hitting a 26-month low, on renewed concern about euro
zone peripheral debt levels.
The sector has lost nearly 16 percent this year, on worries
about contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.
The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Banking Index
fell 3.9 percent. Italian heavyweights Intesa
SanPaolo and UniCredit fell 5.2 and 5.8
percent respectively.
"As 10-year bond yields for Italy and Spain increase
steadily towards 7 percent, investors may be concerned that the
worst-case scenario of an Italian and/or Spanish default is
becoming more realistic," said Espirito Santo in a note.
The bank said that although the Italian and Spanish banks
have high initial capital ratios, they are particularly
sensitive to falls in their sovereign bond holdings and quickly
reach dangerously low levels of solvency.
"Other banks have low initial capital ratios, but are not
particularly sensitive to falls in risky sovereign bonds given
their relatively small holdings," it said.
Credit Suisse and UBS , which missed out
on Monday's slide as it was a holiday in Switzerland, fell 7.4
and 7.7 percent respectively on Tuesday.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1 percent,
while Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 fell 2.3
and 1.8 percent respectively.
TREND-BUCKERS
Some companies managed to buck the trend. Precious metals
producer Fresnillo rose 4.6 percent to a record, after
first-half core profits jumped 92 percent, boosted by stronger
silver and gold prices.
The company more than doubled its dividend. Gold hit another
record on Tuesday, as investors sought safe havens.
Carmaker BMW's results beat forecasts, but the
shares fell 2.6 percent. Baring's Buckley said that the weakness
in the shares was an "an opportunity".
The market's slide has made some shares look cheap. Equity
valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe
600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of
less than 10, against a 10-year average of 13.3.
Still, there were some spectacular individual losers. Danish
jewellery maker Pandora plunged 65 percent in volume
of more than 25 times its 90-day daily average after cutting its
full-year outlook and as its chief executive resigned.
Wacker Chemie fell 10.5 percent after
second-quarter profit came in below expectations due to higher
raw material costs.
Metro , the world's No.4 retailer, fell 7.5 percent
to be the worst performer on the German DAX , after
second-quarter results missed forecasts.
Congress was poised on Tuesday to grant final approval to a
deficit-cutting package that will avert a U.S. debt default, but
which may not be enough to prevent a damaging downgrade of the
country's top-notch credit rating.
"There are concerns related to manufacturing slowing down as
well as scepticism about the U.S. deal," said Bob Parker, senior
adviser at Credit Suisse, which has 1.28 trillion Swiss francs
($1.66 trillion) under management.
"There is a high probability of America being downgraded and
that would increase the cost of capital to U.S. corporates and
would be negative for growth."
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.771 Swiss Francs)
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by David
Hulmes)
