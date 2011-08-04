Miners drag European shares to new 11-month low

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.9 pct

* Miners fall on demand outlook

* Swiss Re, Axa jump after results

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Aug 4 European shares touched a fresh 11-month low on Thursday on a weakening outlook for the global economy, with miners the hardest hit as the price of copper and other base metals fell.

A stronger dollar also hurt metals prices. The Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 4.1 percent, and is down 22 percent this year. The sector is among those most sensitive to economic risk.

Heavyweight Rio Tinto fell 3.9 percent after missing forecasts despite a record first-half profit, as escalating costs and currency movements blunted the effect of robust metals prices.

At 1112 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,018.69 points after hitting a new 11-month low of 1,015.94.

"One issue is the deterioration in the global cycle. The other is the sovereign risk issues. Markets have fallen a lot. If we got any kind of stabilisation in the cyclical data, it would be enough to spark a relief rally," said Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.

Weak U.S. data in recent days includes consumer spending, GDP growth and manufacturing figures.

Investors are looking to Friday's non-farm payroll report, which may give further indications of the slowdown in the world's biggest economy.

As expected, the Bank of England kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent. It kept open the option of more quantitative easing should the economy weaken further.

The European Central Bank may signal it is back in crisis mode at its policy meeting on Thursday, with the possibility of restarting bond purchases and a new round of liquidity support in the spotlight.

The bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent when it announces its decision at 1145 GMT.

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 fell between 0.2 and 0.9 percent.

Italy's benchmark fell 1.7 percent. The Italian 10-year government bond yield fell, but was still above 6 percent, a level deemed unsustainable.

Spain paid sharply higher yields to sell 3.3 billion euros ($4.70 billion) of bonds on Thursday after a renewed market attack that has driven its costs of borrowing close to unsustainable levels.

"The sovereign risk issue has entered a troubling phase. Now the market's attention has turned to Spain and Italy. It's really more complicated as these are big countries," McCormack said.

INSURERS RISE

The market's fall came despite of strong corporate results, especially from the insurance sector.

AXA , Europe's second-biggest insurer, rose 2.7 percent after first-half net income quadrupled, beating forecasts, helped by 1.44 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in one-off gains related to asset sales.

Swiss Re rose 6.7 percent after it struck an upbeat note on pricing after posting a forecast-beating 18 percent rise in second-quarter net income.

"It's just the fear factor and worries over both euro zone debt and the U.S. economy (that are driving markets lower). I think sentiment is definitely of that ilk at the moment and it's hard to see any justification at the moment to step in to halt the rot," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Erica Billingham)

