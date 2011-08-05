European stocks see biggest weekly fall since 2008

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.8 pct
* Index sees biggest weekly fall since October 2008
* Banks mixed after results: RBS down, Intesa up
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 5 European shares fell on Friday and
posted their biggest weekly decline in nearly three years on
worries about weak global growth and fears that the euro zone
debt crisis could engulf Italy and Spain.
A bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. payrolls helped to limit
losses.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 1.8 percent to 975.02 points, the lowest close in 13
months. Volume was more than twice the average of the last 90
days.
Over the week, the index fell 9.8 percent, the biggest
weekly fall since October 2008.
European shares measured by the MSCI Europe index
lost about $820 billion of their valuation this week.
"People are as much worried about the way things are being
handled as anything else. The authorities don't seem to have a
strategy for Italy and Spain. They're just buying (bonds) in
Ireland and Portugal," said Colin McLean, managing director at
SVM Asset Management in Edinburgh.
Royal Bank of Scotland , majority-owned by the state,
illustrated the toll the euro zone crisis is taking on the
sector. Its shares fell 6.9 percent on Friday after it reported
a pretax loss of $1.1 billion in the second quarter, bruised by
writedowns on Greek government bonds and Irish customers
struggling to repay loans.
Lloyds Banking Group , which reported a loss on
Thursday, fell 6.1 percent. RBS and Lloyds fell 21 and 24
percent respectively over the week.
However, resource stocks were the biggest fallers, on the
demand outlook following recent weak economic data. The STOXX
Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 3.3 percent. Royal Dutch
(RDSa.L) fell 3.9 percent, taking its loss for the week to 13.9
percent, hit by issues in Nigeria.
U.S. job growth accelerated more than expected in July as
private employers stepped up hiring, easing fears the economy
was sliding into a fresh recession.
This helped the index turn positive briefly, recovering from
a low of early in the session.
"There were big selling programmes - it looks as though
hedge funds were liquidating," McLean said about early trading
in the market. "There was an unwillingness to quote sensible
prices in some stocks."
However, the index went back towards the lows, with the
employment figures not enough to convince investors that growth
was picking up, following recent weak U.S. data on GDP,
manufacturing and consumer spending.
"The non-farm payrolls were good. It feels like the market
is not moving on real information and investors are taking a
risk-adverse mentality on the uncertainty the politicians have
been creating," said Jane Coffey, who manages 340 million pounds
in assets for Royal London Asset Management.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's
DAX fell 2.7 and 2.8 percent respectively. France's
CAC40 fell 1.3 percent.
The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Countries Index
outperformed, down just 0.2 percent. The Thomson
Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Banking Index was
up 1.7 percent.
"It is a relief rally in Italian and Spanish banks from
being oversold, but we think it is too early to go in," said
James Barber, head of European equities at Russell Investment.
"There is a real risk of permanent capital impairment for
banks if they have to raise more capital."
INTESA SANPAOLO
On the upside within the banking sector, Intesa Sanpaolo
rose 6.3 percent after it posted second-quarter net
profit ahead of forecasts as trading profit rose, helped by
capital gains.
Intesa shares are still down about 35 percent this year,
with Italy caught up in the euro zone debt crisis.
France's Natixis rose 11 percent, after profit
beat forecasts.
Despite the stock market plunge this week, price-to-earnings
ratios on the broad STOXX Europe 600 have remained
stable, with the index trading at 10.2 times 12-month forward
earnings, signalling that analysts have started to slash their
profit forecasts for companies, a strong bearish signal.
"We're in a crash configuration triggered by a confidence
crisis. This is getting really serious," said Jacques Henry,
analyst at Louis Capital Markets in Paris.
"Forget sector rotations within equities, it's sad to say
but there is no safe haven here. Even with the big dividend-
paying stocks, your investment is not protected."
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and Joanne
Frearson; editing by Erica Billingham)
