版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 16:58 BJT

European shares pare gains as banks fall

 * FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 pct
 * Banks turn negative

 By Joanne Frearson	
 LONDON, Aug 10 European shares pared gains on
Wednesday as the rally spurred by a U.S. Federal Reserve promise
to keep interest rates unchanged for two-year started to lose
steam. 	
 Banks turned negative, with Italian lenders the stand out
fallers as traders said investors could be swapping their bank
shares into Italian bonds.	
 The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was down 0.4
percent and was among the worst performers. UniCredit SpA
 fell 3.2 percent and Intesa Sanpaolo lost 3.4
percent.	
 A trader said most buying was through more passive
investments such as tracker indexes rather than an active
management approach, suggesting there was still caution in the
market.    	
 "Today and maybe for the rest of the week we should have a
technical reaction to the sell-off, but short term oriented
traders and hedgefunds are selling into this move already," said
Swiss based hedge fund manager Trung-Tin Nguyen. 	
 By 0843 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 
index of top shares was up 0.5 percent at 952.72 points having
been up as much as 965.05 earlier. It gained 1.2 percent in the
previous session, halting a 20 percent dive over 2-1/2 weeks.	
(Editing by David Cowell)
 
 ============================================================	
 For rolling updates on what is moving European shares	
 please click on 	
 ============================================================	
 For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in	
 brackets:	
 European Equities speed guide................... 	
 FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. 	
 STOXX Europe index.................................. 	
 Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... 	
 Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... 	
 Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... 	
 Top 25 European pct gainers....................... 	
 Top 25 European pct losers........................ 	
  Main stock markets:	
 Dow Jones...............  Wall Street report ..... 	
 Nikkei 225.............  Tokyo report............ 	
 FTSE 100...............  London report........... 	
 Xetra DAX.............  CAC-40............... 	
 World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>	
 Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... 	
 Western European IPO diary......................... 	
 European Asset Allocation........................ 	
 Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. 	
 Main currency report:.................................

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐