European shares gain on U.S. Fed pledge

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.9 percent

* Italian banks fall, Standard Life gains

* Gains seen as a relief rally

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Aug 10European shares rose on Wednesday extending the previous days gains in a volatile session as investors bought oversold stocks in a relief rally, after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates unchanged for two years.

Trading was extremely choppy, however. The market had earlier pared gains before rising again, with Italian banks the stand-out fallers as traders said investors could be swapping their bank shares into Italian bonds.

UniCredit SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo fell 2.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

A trader also said most buying was through more passive investments such as tracker indexes rather than an active management approach, suggesting there was still caution in the market.

"Today and maybe for the rest of the week we should have a technical reaction to the sell-off, but short-term-oriented traders and hedge funds are selling into this move already," Switzerland-based hedge fund manager Trung-Tin Nguyen at TTN AG said.

The market had initially been given a boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would consider further steps to support the economy, helping to ease slowdown fears, while strong Chinese export growth also helped sentiment.

By 0923 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.9 percent at 956.75 points, having been up as much as to 965.05 earlier after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session, halting a 20 percent dive over 2-1/2 weeks.

The sell-off, caused by worries about a global economic slowdown, fears of contagion in the euro zone and a U.S. credit rating downgrade, has led the index to fall into "oversold territory".

The index 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has fallen to as low as 15 in recent days, a level not seen since January 2008. An RSI of 30 and below is considered oversold.

Analysts said the relief rally was only a technical move from oversold conditions.

"Yes, markets do look cheap, however, we could have years and years of low growth to pay back our debts," Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners, said.

The next resistance level was seen at 982.97 points or the 38.2 percent Fibonnacci retracement level of the low in March 2009 to the 2011 February high, with support seen at the 50 percent retracement level or 918.53.

Earnings news gave a boost to Standard Life , which jumped 9.1 percent and topped the FTSE 100 index after the British insurer first-half profit beat forecasts.

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:................................. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)