Banks rebound push European shares higher

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Aug 11 European shares ended a volatile session firmly higher on Thursday as a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report spurred a late recovery, with bank shares rebounding from earlier session falls.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index gained 3.9 percent, making it one of the top-performing sectors after a torrid few weeks.

Societe Generale , which had tumbled 15 percent the previous day after rumours -- strongly denied -- about its financial solidity, rose 3.7 percent in volumes nearly five times its 90-day daily average.

Other French banks also rebounded, with BNP Paribas rising 0.3 percent in volume nearly four times its 90-day average and Credit Agricole up 5.1 percent in volumes more than three times the average.

"Markets are so oversold and there has been some relief, but I'm not sure it will last," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin Securities. "Banks have been the most vulnerable and have become the vanguard of the rebound."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 2.7 percent at 934.84 points after being as low as 891.49 earlier.

In a volatile session, the index staged a late recovery after U.S. jobless claims fell to a four-month low last week, boosting hopes about the economy.

"I think the most important thing was the U.S. initial jobless claims, which was better-than-expected and showed the improving trend in the job market was being sustained," Lenhoff said.

News that French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to meet Germany's Angela Merkel next week to discuss euro zone governance and other international issues also gave some support to the index.

But the index has dropped 21.5 percent since its 2011 high in mid-February, pushing it into bear market territory.

European shares measured by the MSCI Europe index have lost almost $250 billion this week after S&P cut the U.S. credit rating and on fears of an escalating debt crisis in the euro zone.

BROKERS NOT IMPRESSED

Brokers, however, were less than positive on the banking sector, with Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cutting its stance to "neutral" from "overweight".

