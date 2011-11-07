Soaring Italian debt costs send European shares lower

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes down 0.6 percent
* Talk Berlusconi to resign helps stocks trim losses
* Resilient euro currency fuels hopes for stocks - SocGen
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 7 European stocks fell on Monday in
choppy trading driven by political turmoil in debt-laden Italy,
where bond yields hit euro-era highs, though equities pared
losses on hopes Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was
about to resign.
Strategists said political developments would continue to
overshadow fundamental drivers in the short term, even as
investors braced for a raft of results on Tuesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.6 percent to close at 974.66 points, having been down
almost 2 percent in early trade. Volume was light, at 87 percent
of the 90-day average.
Financial stocks were generally lower, with the STOXX Europe
600 Banking Index down 0.9 percent. The index has lost
a third of its value this year, with several banks suffering
losses on bonds in the euro zone peripheral economies.
French group Natixis was among the biggest losers
in the sector on Monday, down 6.2 percent.
But Italy's benchmark index outperformed, up 1.3
percent, to claw back some of Friday's heavy loss. Banking
heavyweight Intesa SanPaolo rose 2.8 percent, ahead of
results on Tuesday, and after falling 4.8 percent on Friday.
"Berlusconi has a terrible track record on reform. Markets
are hoping whoever (would replace) him can only be better. "We
are down to guessing on political newsflow. Forecasting
economics and markets is hard enough but forecasting political
newsflow is nigh on impossible," said Daniel McCormack, equity
strategist at Macquarie.
Italian government bond yields rose, with the 10-year
up 23 basis points to 6.61. Analysts say yields
above 7 percent would make funding costs questionable. Italy
faces a key vote on public finance on Tuesday.
While Italy's funding costs are approaching the sort of
level other euro zone countries reached when they needed to be
bailed out, there may not be enough money to bail Italy out.
This would take the currency bloc's crisis to a new level.
Meantime, a new regime in Greece is likely to inherit the
task of pushing through the harsh measures required as
conditions of Greece's latest bailout, further cutting spending,
privations and firing public sector workers.
Strategists at Societe Generale see in the relative
resilience of the currency a sign of hope for euro zone stocks,
down 20 percent from early July.
"Although euro equity markets have been under the spotlight
in the last three months and a wind of panic swept through the
world, forex markets has been subdued which suggests the
disappearance of the single currency is no longer seen as an
option by investors," they said in a note.
"Forex markets now believe there is no reason to call the
existence of the euro into question and, contrary to what could
have been expected a year ago, the euro did not collapse
following the Greek tragedy."
EARNINGS EFFECTS
Vodafone and Societe Generale are among
companies reporting on Tuesday. Strategists said the European
earnings season had been uninspiring and had prompted analysts
to cut forecasts for future earnings.
"It has been a mixed season and there has been a lot of
guiding down," McCormack said. "The European economic cycle is
decelerating quite sharply now." Cheap valuations might prevent
much more downside for European shares, he said.
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9.5, compared with 11.7 for the S&P 500
, with U.S. earnings having produced more surprises on the
upside.
Among individual companies, telecom gear maker
Alcatel-Lucent fell 7.7 percent, after plunging 17.1
percent on Friday, when it slashed its full-year profit target,
saying operators were cutting spending on networks. Volumes were
twice the average for the past 30 days,
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Graphics by
Scott Barber in London; Editing by Dan Lalor)
