European shares rise on earnings, Italy in focus

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Nov 8 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by earnings news and hopes Italy's leader could soon step down, helping its austerity reforms and the region's debt crisis.

Vodafone , Societe Generale , Intesa Sanpaolo and Lloyds Banking Group all rose after posting results, while Repsol climbed after it announced its largest ever oil strike.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.9 percent at 983.80 points in light volume, having been as high as 995.22 points, while Italy's blue-chip index closed up 0.7 percent, also well off its intraday high.

Adding most points to the FTSEurofirst 300 was UK telecoms heavyweight Vodafone, which ended up 1.8 percent after emerging market growth helped it beat earnings forecasts.

"Given that positioning is relatively light, certainly amongst global asset allocators towards Europe, and that valuations are low and look OK, even with earnings falling, it would take very little positive news to push things higher, and a lot of clients are fearful of that, Gary Baker, head of European equity strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.

"It's been a tough year for a lot of people on the buyside and, as such, the prospect of missing a year-end rally is a painful one."

Volumes remained low throughout the session, ending at around 83 percent of their 90-day average, as persistent concerns about the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis crimped the conviction of some investors.

"Ahead of more substantive news from Greece and Italy, there is little conviction to upward moves. We cut both European GDP and market EPS numbers today so the growth backdrop remains difficult," Baker said.

Highlighting that point, Italian debt levels pushed closer to unsustainable levels and stocks trimmed gains after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a vote on public finances, albeit with a reduced majority that ratcheted up the pressure on him to go.

"People are buying Italian equities because they expect a change in government. I think the market is going to shoot up 10 percent the moment he goes," a Milan-based trader said.

In Greece, meanwhile, leading parties neared agreement over a national unity government that is expected to be headed by former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papapdemos.

Stockpickers Mark Page and Laurent Millet, co-fund managers of the Artemis European Opportunities Fund, said they were "slightly overweight" Italy, with around 6 percent of the fund invested in the country, as they said many internationally focused firms had been sold off too heavily in recent weeks.

"There are companies that are operating out of Italy, that make things the world wants but have the wrong passport, so to speak, which has made them too cheap, and there are opportunities," Page said, citing Piaggio as an example.

Among the top Italian gainers throughout the day was Intesa SanPaolo, which ended up 3.5 percent after it posted results that Berenberg analysts called a "clear quality beat".

The lender -- which has the largest exposure to Italian government debt of its domestic peers -- marked down a chunk of its Greek debt exposure, as did Societe Generale, which led gainers across the region, up 7.3 percent, after its results.

As well as cutting its Greek debt exposure by 60 percent, the French lender said it would cut bonuses and ditch its dividend to help it meet new, tougher capital requirements.

Lloyds, meanwhile, proved the top UK riser, up 4.4 percent in volume at 157 percent of its 90-day daily average after it kept its margin outlook whilst delivering quarterly numbers.

TECHNICALS, GROWTH

Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said a downside bias remained, however, with a move below 2,240 points for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 potentially teeing up a test of the year's low.

"The rally from the September low is a corrective move and we are looking for signs that the downtrend of the February high is about to resume," he said. The index closed Tuesday up 1.2 percent at 2,303.20 points.

The other regional headwind of slowing growth was also highlighted again on Tuesday, with weak trade data out of France -- a day after Paris passed fresh austerity measures.

Although the data was offset by strength in Germany, even there the outlook looked gloomy, adding to concerns that Europe's growth engine many not be able to prevent a return to recession in the region.

Artemis' Page and Millet said, as a result of the weaker outlook, their portfolio was "skewed away" from domestic European earnings.

"It's not rocket science to say 'if you're reliant on government spending and government pricing -- telecoms industry etc etc -- the chances are you're in a more difficult situation and it's not going to get any easier," Page said.

As a result the pair, had no holdings in utilities, toll roads or infrastructure firms.

Further sign of the weakening consumer outlook elsewhere in the region was visible in results from UK retailer Marks & Spencer , which fell 0.8 percent and was the most traded stock across Europe after its first half profits fell 10 percent.

