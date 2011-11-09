Europe shares rally on Italian PM's exit pledge

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
PARIS Nov 9 European stocks rallied early on Wednesday, as investors cheered Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to step down, hoping his departure will speed up reforms to fix the country's finances and ease the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent at 992.27 points, adding to Tuesday's 0.9 percent rise.
"There will be a relief rally on Berlusconi's departure, but it's hard to see it lasting. There is no guarantee his successor will be able to do a better job. Just keep your eyes on the Italian yields for now," Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, said.
Societe Generale gained 3.1 percent and UniCredit added 3 percent.
Data showing cooling Chinese inflation also eased worries of overheating, bolstering commodity prices along with shares of European mining and oil companies. Xstrata gained 1.9 percent and Total added 1 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.