REFILE-Europe shares drop; all eyes on Italian yields

PARIS, Nov 9 European stocks dropped on Wednesday following a short-lived rally that had been sparked by Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to step down, as simmering fears over the country's debt pile kept investors on edge.

Global lender HSBC featured among the biggest losers, down 4.7 percent after posting a drop in underlying profits, hurt by lower investment banking income and a surge in bad debts in the United States.

At 0931 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.4 percent at 969.84 points, reversing Tuesday's 0.9 percent rise.

Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB index tumbled 3 percent, with Mediobanca down 4.6 percent and UniCredit down 5.4 percent.

"There is no guarantee (Berlusconi's) successor will be able to do a better job. Just keep your eyes on the Italian yield for now," Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, said.

"As long as the 10-year bond yield remains above 5 percent, there is no green light to buy European stocks."

Berlusconi said he would quit as soon as parliament passed budget reforms urged by European partners to help Italy stave off a debt crisis that is threatening the euro zone. Votes are likely this month and opposition leaders may try to bring this forward.

But his pledge failed to stop Italian bond yields from rising, with yields on 10-year benchmark Italian government bonds hitting 7 percent, which many analysts deem unsustainable for the country.

Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA raised the initial margin call applied to Italian debt by between 3.5 and 5 percentage points across all maturities of BTP and inflation-linked BTP bonds.

