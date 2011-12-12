Miners drag down Europe shares, EU deal-halo fades

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, Feb 9 Pernod Ricard posted higher first-half sales and profits on Thursday as sales of its Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the U.S., its top market, and demand for its Martell cognac improved in China.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc will close some of its medical businesses and fold other health segments into its artificial intelligence and search teams, the firm said in a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday.