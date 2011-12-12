European shares fall as EU deal enthusiasm fades

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 percent
* Banks, insurers retreat on fears EU deal is not sufficient
* Volumes are thin ahead of holiday
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 12 European shares retreated
on Monday as enthusiasm faded over a European Union deal on
greater fiscal integration, with the market unconvinced that the
EU has done enough to provide immediate relief to the euro
zone's indebted countries.
Banks and insurers, which have the greatest
exposure to euro zone debt, fell more than 2 percent, giving up
most of the gains made on Friday, when EU leaders agreed to
pursue stricter budget rules and provide up to 200 billion euros
in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund.
"This is all very good but they didn't do anything about
addressing the lack of growth in these economies or their pile
of debt, which is only going to take time," Andrea Williams,
manager of Royal London Asset Management's European Income fund,
said.
Williams, whose fund has around 359 million pounds under
management across continental equities, kept her cautious stance
after the EU announcement, with an "underweight" stance on banks
and an "overweight" on defensives such as healthcare stocks
, which rose 0.8 percent by midday, and telecoms,
flat on the day.
However, the fund manager said she would be prepared to
review her stance if the European Central banks agreed to
intervene on the monetary and sovereign fronts to avert the
prospect of a liquidity squeeze.
"The market wants the ECB either to print money or buy bonds
aggressively, and this hasn't happened. I wonder what they (the
ECB) need to see," she noted.
The ECB cut its interest rate to 1 percent last week, but
president Mario Draghi made clear the central bank would not
launch a quantitative easing programme.
Analysts were also calling for the central bank to step in,
noting the effects of a credit crunch on the economy would be
exacerbated by austerity measures across the euro zone.
"It looks like investors are waiting for some concrete news
out of European leaders before they are prepared to commit more
cash to equities and, frankly, that seems like a sensible
stance," Charles Stanley said in a note.
The broker set 1,002 points resistance level for the
FTSEurofirst 300, with a key support is in the region of 960
points.
In a further sign the euro zone debt crisis was already
taking its toll on growth, the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development said on Monday all major economies
are losing momentum with economic activity across OECD countries
at its weakest in two years.
At 12:39 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 980.65 points, although
trading was choppy due to light volumes, as well as options and
futures expiry on Friday.
The index was trading at less than a third of its 90-day
volume average, in a sign some investors had already withdrawn
from the markets ahead of the holiday season.
"The majority of investors are desperately trying to do
nothing. They have very low risk positioning and want to
maintain it," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities,
said.