European shares edge higher; miners bounce

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.4 pct
* Miners bounce from weakness
* Index stays above 50-day moving average
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Dec 13 European shares rose on
Tuesday, bouncing from a steep sell-off in the previous session,
though strategists said investors would need to feel more
confident about a resolution to the euro zone crisis before the
market could break out of a recent range.
German investor confidence data helped to boost gains.
At 1208 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 971.70 points in
choppy trade and thin volumes, after posting a 1.9 percent
decline on Monday, its biggest fall in three weeks.
The index is down more than 13 percent in 2011, with
investors worried about the euro zone crisis, which looks set to
push the region into recession. A rally in the run-up to last
week's summit of European Union leaders, which announced
measures for greater integration and budget discipline, has
helped cut losses for the year.
"We've had a massive sticking plaster which will prove to be
economically relevant (in the longer term) but the damage is
done already, plunging Europe into recession," said Steven
Bell, a director at hedge fund GLC, which has $680 million under
management.
"We would need to feel we've reached a turning point in the
euro zone sovereign crisis, and that takes time. No (investors)
have really got any conviction -- that's been true for months
and it's even more true as we approach the end of the year."
Miners were among the stocks to gain having suffered a sharp
decline on Monday. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index
rose 1.2 percent, boosted by Australia lifting its
demand forecast for iron ore. Rio Tinto climbed 1.7
percent.
RATINGS AGENCIES
Bell said the actions of ratings agencies would also be key
in driving the markets in the short term.
Moody's said it would review ratings of all EU member states
in the first quarter of 2012, while rival Fitch said the summit
had failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the debt
crisis.
On the upside, some strategists pointed to German analyst
and investor sentiment rising unexpectedly in December, ending a
run of nine monthly declines.
Key technical levels may also be supporting the market. The
index stayed above its 50-day moving average of about
966, but may struggle to break through the next key levels, such
as 981.9, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its fall
from the 2011 high in February to its low in September.
"The index has been trading in a tight range and yesterday's
sell-off was overdone," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at
Charles Stanley.
Traders said any gains would be short-lived, with the
outlook for the euro zone grim.
"Yesterday's move takes us to a level a little bit more
realistic and we might just see the market bounce a little bit,"
Giles Watts, head of equities at City Index, said.
"But I would not read to much in it. There is still
nervousness in the market, and unless the move up is backed up
with something concrete, investors are likely to take profits
later in the day."
Barclays Capital said it saw modest upside potential for
European equities in 2012, given a no-growth domestic macro
backdrop, leaving corporates dependent on business outside
Europe to generate profit growth.