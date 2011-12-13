European stocks get energy boost; end off highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.6 pct higher

* Strong crude oil prices support energy shares

* Technical outlook bearish, key share index falls

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 13 European shares ended higher in choppy, thin trade on Tuesday as firmer oil prices, boosted by rumours of a rise in tension with Iran, helped lift energy stocks.

But the market cut about half of its early gains on worries related to Europe's future bailout fund.

Analysts said the euphoria of a deal at last week's European Union summit for deeper economic integration to prevent a future debt crisis had been disappearing, with investors focusing on the lack of a concrete plan to solve the present debt crisis.

Jittery investors cut their exposure to equities after sources said Chancellor Angela Merkel had rejected any suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The ESM, which will replace the current EFSF bailout fund and should come into effect from the middle of next year, will have an effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros ($654.35 billion). European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said that a review of whether funding was adequate would be completed in March.

"Merkel's comments prompted investors to take some positions off the table very quickly after a very strong run in the recent past. We have started to see lower volumes as well, which make the moves exaggerated," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.6 percent higher at 972.84 points after rising to a high of 978.94 earlier in the session. Volumes were low, at around three quarters of the 90-day daily average.

Analysts said stronger oil prices supported energy stocks and prevented the Europen index ending lower, but overall sentiment was negative and charts also showed a bearish technical outlook.

The oil and gas sector topped the sectoral gainers' list, up 2 percent after U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent in a furious burst of trading that traders struggled to explain, citing renewed jitters over Iran, expectations of further monetary easing and possibly computer-driven trading.

Several traders pinned the move on rising tensions in OPEC member Iran a day after a member of the Iranian parliament said the military was set to practise shutting the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil shipping route.

However, several European stock indexes failed to retain early gains, with Germany's DAX closing 0.2 percent lower, France's CAC-40 down 0.4 percent and Spain's IBEX falling 0.6 percent.

"Nothing has been solved in Europe. There are no euro bonds and the European Central Bank is not going to act vigorously," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.

"Investors should wait until the market corrects again after 10-15 percent gains in the recent past and step out again after the market gains. Keep a lot of cash in your pocket so that you can just dive in when the opportunity arises."

TECHNICAL PICTURE

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 2,260.98 points. Analysts said it had been in a downtrend after forming a major reversal pattern on Dec. 7 and displaying a bearish divergence of the MACD oscillator.

The moving average convergence/divergence is a technical analysis indicator that is used to spot changes in the strength, direction, momentum and duration of a trend in a stock's price.

"The price has broken the first important support level at 2,301 -- the 123.6 percent Fibonacci projection from the Sept. 23-29 impulse wave, suggesting more downside potential is looming towards 2,232, the top of the same impulse wave, should the trailing support in the form of the 100-day moving average be broken," said Dmytro Bondar, analyst at RBS.

An uncertain macroeconomic environment prompted investors to buy stocks traditionally seen defensive plays. The European healthcare index rose 1.3 percent, while telecoms gained 1.1 percent.

ABN AMRO Private Banking, which manages 164 billion euros ($217 billion), recommended exposure to defensive sectors including consumer staples, telecoms and healthcare and said companies such as L'Oreal had potential to provide good returns in the present environment.

Didier Duret, chief investment officer of ABN AMRO Private Banking, said the bank's balanced model portfolio moved to 30 percent cash, 28 percent bonds, 34 percent equities and 8 percent alternatives, with allocations driven by risk profile rather than return expectations.

The head of investment dealing at a fund company that manages about $80 billion said that there was some hedge fund business on Tuesday and long-term players were almost absent from the market.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown said that the investment destination of choice for next year would be companies which were internationally diversified, cash generative, stable and having progressive dividend policies.