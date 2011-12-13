European stocks get energy boost; end off highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.6 pct higher
* Strong crude oil prices support energy shares
* Technical outlook bearish, key share index falls
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 13 European shares ended
higher in choppy, thin trade on Tuesday as firmer oil prices,
boosted by rumours of a rise in tension with Iran, helped lift
energy stocks.
But the market cut about half of its early gains on worries
related to Europe's future bailout fund.
Analysts said the euphoria of a deal at last week's European
Union summit for deeper economic integration to prevent a future
debt crisis had been disappearing, with investors focusing on
the lack of a concrete plan to solve the present debt crisis.
Jittery investors cut their exposure to equities after
sources said Chancellor Angela Merkel had rejected any
suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
The ESM, which will replace the current EFSF bailout fund
and should come into effect from the middle of next year, will
have an effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros ($654.35
billion). European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said that a
review of whether funding was adequate would be completed in
March.
"Merkel's comments prompted investors to take some positions
off the table very quickly after a very strong run in the recent
past. We have started to see lower volumes as well, which make
the moves exaggerated," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market
Strategist at City Index.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.6 percent higher at 972.84 points after rising to a
high of 978.94 earlier in the session. Volumes were low, at
around three quarters of the 90-day daily average.
Analysts said stronger oil prices supported energy stocks
and prevented the Europen index ending lower, but overall
sentiment was negative and charts also showed a bearish
technical outlook.
The oil and gas sector topped the sectoral gainers'
list, up 2 percent after U.S. crude futures rose more than 2
percent in a furious burst of trading that traders struggled to
explain, citing renewed jitters over Iran, expectations of
further monetary easing and possibly computer-driven trading.
Several traders pinned the move on rising tensions in OPEC
member Iran a day after a member of the Iranian parliament said
the military was set to practise shutting the Strait of Hormuz,
the world's most important oil shipping route.
However, several European stock indexes failed to retain
early gains, with Germany's DAX closing 0.2 percent
lower, France's CAC-40 down 0.4 percent and Spain's IBEX
falling 0.6 percent.
"Nothing has been solved in Europe. There are no euro bonds
and the European Central Bank is not going to act vigorously,"
said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.
"Investors should wait until the market corrects again after
10-15 percent gains in the recent past and step out again after
the market gains. Keep a lot of cash in your pocket so that you
can just dive in when the opportunity arises."
TECHNICAL PICTURE
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.4 percent to 2,260.98 points. Analysts said it had been
in a downtrend after forming a major reversal pattern on Dec. 7
and displaying a bearish divergence of the MACD oscillator.
The moving average convergence/divergence is a technical
analysis indicator that is used to spot changes in the strength,
direction, momentum and duration of a trend in a stock's price.
"The price has broken the first important support level at
2,301 -- the 123.6 percent Fibonacci projection from the Sept.
23-29 impulse wave, suggesting more downside potential is
looming towards 2,232, the top of the same impulse wave, should
the trailing support in the form of the 100-day moving average
be broken," said Dmytro Bondar, analyst at RBS.
An uncertain macroeconomic environment prompted investors to
buy stocks traditionally seen defensive plays. The European
healthcare index rose 1.3 percent, while telecoms
gained 1.1 percent.
ABN AMRO Private Banking, which manages 164 billion euros
($217 billion), recommended exposure to defensive sectors
including consumer staples, telecoms and healthcare and said
companies such as L'Oreal had potential to provide
good returns in the present environment.
Didier Duret, chief investment officer of ABN AMRO Private
Banking, said the bank's balanced model portfolio moved to 30
percent cash, 28 percent bonds, 34 percent equities and 8
percent alternatives, with allocations driven by risk profile
rather than return expectations.
The head of investment dealing at a fund company that
manages about $80 billion said that there was some hedge fund
business on Tuesday and long-term players were almost absent
from the market.
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown said
that the investment destination of choice for next year would be
companies which were internationally diversified, cash
generative, stable and having progressive dividend policies.