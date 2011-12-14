Growth worries drag European shares lower

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.9 pct
* Cyclical stocks hit by Fed comments
* Italian yields still at high levels
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 14 European shares fell on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve warned that the euro zone
debt crisis was a risk to the U.S. economy and did not signal
any fresh stimulus measures to boost growth.
Cyclical stocks such as carmakers and miners, which perform
well when economic growth is strong, were the worst hit after
the Federal Reserve comments late Tuesday.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index down
3.3 percent was the worst performing sector in Europe, while the
STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was also a major
faller, down 1.7 percent.
"It is disappointing the Fed comments and reinforces the
need for Europe to get itself in order," Howard Wheeldon, senior
strategist at BGC Partners, said.
"The crunch day is coming and soon enough there will come a
time where euro authorities will have to act."
By 1235 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.9 percent at 964.18 points and
broke through its 50-day moving average of 967.35. A move below
this level is considered a bearish signal for equities.
Another negative factor was the outcome of an Italian bond
auction where the country paid a euro era record 6.47 percent on
its new five-year bonds. This raised worries about the country's
longer-term financing sustainability even though the bond sale
drew decent demand.
"Italian yields are still very high and there is a lot of
worry about whether these levels are sustainable," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
"It is negative on equities as investors are worried about
the downside risks to the economy if policy makers can not sort
out the euro zone. We are seeing more investors playing the
short side."
The Italian FTSE MIB was one of the worst
performing exchanges down 1.7 percent and extended losses
following the auction.
EARNINGS MIXED
Earnings news, however, reflected a more mixed assessment of
the global growth outlook.
Trading was active in firm Tele2 which dropped
3.7 percent in volume that was 143.7 percent of its 90-day daily
average after Swedish telecoms company cut its subscriber growth
forecast in Russia.
But Inditex jumped 4.3 percent to become the top
riser in Europe after the world's largest clothing retailer's
net profit beat expectations.