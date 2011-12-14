European shares slip as Fed offers no new stimulus

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 pct

* Fed offers no fresh stimulus

* Logica tumbles after it cuts growth forecast

* Italian debt sale eyed

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Dec 14 European shares fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street lower, after the Federal Reserve warned that turmoil in Europe presents a big risk to the U.S. economy, but failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth.

At 0921 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 968.01 points, testing the 50-day moving average of 967.35. A move below this level would be a bearish signal for equities.

Economically-sensitive sectors such as autos and miners fell. The STOXX Europe 600 Autos Index fell 2 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 1.4 percent.

"There was a bit of expectation in the market yesterday about the Fed (announcing stimulus)," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

The Federal Reserve announced no new measures, such as further quantitative easing. It noted modest improvement in the U.S. economy and a somewhat stronger labour market, but added that market turbulence in the face of Europe's woes posed a big risk.

Batstone-Carr said the economic uncertainty means "it remains incumbent on investors to have a portfolio of high quality stocks - concentrate on dividend yields and ability to generate cash".

RANGEBOUND MARKET

The pan-European index is up more than 13 percent from a low it hit in September, but down more than 13 percent in 2011.

"How do we invest in range-bound markets that are bracing themselves not only for defaults, but years of de-leveraging and sub-trend growth? As long as investors are worried and continue to ask, 'will European governments default on their debt?', quality works," said Karen Olney, strategist at UBS.

But she added that valuation dispersion, the stretch between cheap and expensive, is back above 2009 highs.

"As investors cling to the larger, higher quality stocks, others get left behind."

Intra-sector plays include luxury goods, where Swatch is cheaper than Richemeont, food retailing, where Sainsbury is cheaper than Colruyt, Olney said.

Among individual shares, IT company Logica fell 17.1 percent after it slashed its growth forecast and cut jobs.

Investors will watch for the results of an Italian debt sale, the first sale of longer-term debt since European Union steps towards greater fiscal integration last week .

Italian government bond yields, a major focus for equity investors in recent weeks, have risen this week, despite the European Central Bank buying the country's debt in the secondary market, with the measures not seen as strong enough to stem the euro zone debt crisis.